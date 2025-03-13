All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cameras, Printers & Scanners

'World's first' cinema-grade lens and filter system for iPhone announced

Tusk has unveiled the 'world's first' cinema-grade lens and filter system designed for iPhones, particularly higher-end models such as iPhone 15/16 Pro Max.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Tusk has introduced a cinema-grade lens and filter system specifically for iPhones, targeting higher-end models like the iPhone 15/16 Pro Max. This innovation is claimed to be the "world's first" of its kind, enhancing the photographic capabilities of these smartphones.

A collaboration between Tusk and ShiftCam has spawned the Cinema Series, which is described as the world's first commercial-grade mobile lens and filter system.

The Tusk Cinema Series is aimed at filmmakers that want the portability of their smartphone but also want the quality of professional-grade lens and filters. According to the announcement, the Tusk Cinema Series kit states it will provide Hollywood-level cinematography for the iPhone 14 Pro to 16 Pro, but is particularly aimed at the latest iPhone models, so the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The kit is launching on Kickstarter and offers seven lenses and eight magnetic filters. The Kickstarter had a funding goal of $10,295 with 43 days of donation time time to go. However, the project has already blown past that goal by a wide margin, as at the time of writing, it has reached $80,000 with only 66 backers. So, what's in the kit? Buyers will get a 8mm 200° fisheye, 25mm 10x macro, 16mm wide-angle, 15mm 1.55x anamorphic, 18mm 1.33x anamorphic, 75mm long-range macro, and 60mm telephoto.

As for the filters, they range in type and size. The kit includes the following: Magnetic filter adapter, circular polarizer (CPL), black mist 1/2, variable neutral density (VND) 1-5 stops, neutral density (ND) (8, 64, 128, and 512), and variable neutral density (VND) (six to nine stops) filters.

For those who are interested, the Cinema Series by Tusk and Shiftcam is currently available to purchase for an early-bird price of $1,955.

NEWS SOURCES:petapixel.com, kickstarter.com

