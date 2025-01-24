Ubisoft officially unveils Assassin's Creed Shadows DLC after widespread criticism

Ubisoft is adding more value to its pre-order offerings for Assassin's Creed Shadows by officially unveiling a new DLC expansion slated to debut in 2025.

Ubisoft has officially unveiled "Claws of Awaji," an expansion for Assassin's Creed Shadows that is slated to release later this year.

The announcement of the new DLC, which will be available to anyone who decides to pre-order Shadows, comes after the company was criticized for its lackluster and intense pricing strategy for the game. Initially, Ubisoft was only throwing in a single quest as a pre-order bonus for Shadows, and that quest is "Thrown to the Dogs".

Ubisoft writes in the description of the above video that in addition to Thrown to the Dogs, gamers who pre-order will also get the Claws of Awaji expansion DLC, which will provide 10+ hours of additional gameplay, a new region to explore, new weapons, side activities, gear, and skills. Ubisoft teases in the YouTube video description that players will be "hunted" throughout the DLC and will be able to reclaim lost treasure while also mastering a new weapon type called the Bō staff.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows announcements didn't stop there as Ubisoft officially showcased the Animus Hub, a Call of Duty HQ-style launcher that will be releasing alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows on March 20, 2025.