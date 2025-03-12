GTA 6 price leak reveals what everyone wasn't hoping for

A retailer has listed Grand Theft Auto VI on its website, revealing a price for what could be the most anticipated game of all time.

The price of Grand Theft Auto 6 is what many gamers want to know because if any game is going to set the new standard price tag for AAA games, it will be this one. So, will it remain at the $70 price point, or launch with a $100 price tag?

According to a Swiss retailer, Grand Theft Auto VI will debut with a $100 price tag, as the retailer recently listed the game on its website with pre-orders available. The store is legitimate, and according to the listing, GTA 6 can be pre-ordered for $99 Swiss francs, which converts to $112.

However, the listing has since been removed, indicating its presence was a mistake made by someone, but, according to Destructoid, the store answered some customer queries on the listing, with one user asking if the price was accurate, to which the website replied it was correct for now.

It should be noted that Rockstar hasn't revealed the official price for GTA 6, but that doesn't stop independent retailers from putting up pre-order pages on their websites, likely to gauge popularity for stock purposes. Additionally, I believe these websites are putting up these listings as a form of marketing for the website itself, as it gets people like myself to write about them.

For those wondering if Rockstar will price GTA 6 at $100 US, nothing has been confirmed as such by the developer, but when you adjust the price of the first GTA game for inflation, which was $50 in 1997, the price you get is $99.83.

The only official news about GTA 6's release we have is the window provided by Rockstar, which states Fall of 2025.