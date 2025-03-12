All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

GTA 6 price leak reveals what everyone wasn't hoping for

A retailer has listed Grand Theft Auto VI on its website, revealing a price for what could be the most anticipated game of all time.

GTA 6 price leak reveals what everyone wasn't hoping for
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A retailer has listed Grand Theft Auto VI on its website, revealing a price for what could be the most anticipated game of all time.

The price of Grand Theft Auto 6 is what many gamers want to know because if any game is going to set the new standard price tag for AAA games, it will be this one. So, will it remain at the $70 price point, or launch with a $100 price tag?

GTA 6 price leak reveals what everyone wasn't hoping for 321323
2

According to a Swiss retailer, Grand Theft Auto VI will debut with a $100 price tag, as the retailer recently listed the game on its website with pre-orders available. The store is legitimate, and according to the listing, GTA 6 can be pre-ordered for $99 Swiss francs, which converts to $112.

However, the listing has since been removed, indicating its presence was a mistake made by someone, but, according to Destructoid, the store answered some customer queries on the listing, with one user asking if the price was accurate, to which the website replied it was correct for now.

It should be noted that Rockstar hasn't revealed the official price for GTA 6, but that doesn't stop independent retailers from putting up pre-order pages on their websites, likely to gauge popularity for stock purposes. Additionally, I believe these websites are putting up these listings as a form of marketing for the website itself, as it gets people like myself to write about them.

For those wondering if Rockstar will price GTA 6 at $100 US, nothing has been confirmed as such by the developer, but when you adjust the price of the first GTA game for inflation, which was $50 in 1997, the price you get is $99.83.

The only official news about GTA 6's release we have is the window provided by Rockstar, which states Fall of 2025.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
-
- $459.98 USD
Buy
$729.99 CAD
$729.99 CAD $729.99 CAD
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2025 at 10:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, screenrant.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles