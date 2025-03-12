All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Apple to release iPhone 17 Pro with advanced feature that will help gamers

Apple is rumored to implement new cooling technology into its iPhone 17 Pro family of devices, designed to reduce the temperature of the A19 Pro chip.

Apple to release iPhone 17 Pro with advanced feature that will help gamers
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce new cooling technology in the iPhone 17 Pro series to manage the temperature of the A19 Pro chip effectively.

The latest rumor about Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 line-up points at the inclusion of a new advanced cooling system that will designed to reduce the temperature of internal components, in particular, the upcoming A19 Pro chip.

Apple to release iPhone 17 Pro with advanced feature that will help gamers 3213321
2

According to Chinese tech news site MyDrivers, and a separate post on Weibo, Apple is planning on adopting vapor chamber technology into its iPhone 17 line-up. Notably, this cooling technology isn't totally new as it has been present in many Android smartphones for quite some time, but if this rumor is true, it would mark the first time Apple has implemented it into its iPhone line-up.

Reports from MacRumors indicate the new cooling tech could be headed to all iPhone 17 models, which would include the standard iPhone 17, Pro, Air, and Pro Max.

Contrary to those two aforementioned sources, Instant Digital believes the vapor chamber tech will only be added to the Pro models of the new generation, which would be the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The reasoning is these devices are expected to feature the new A19 Pro chip, which will come with improved thermal regulation.

The new cooling tech paired with the A19 Pro chip's thermal management capabilities will reportedly assist users throughout heavy workloads such as gaming, video/photo editing, 3D modeling and rendering, AI tasks and high resolution/framerate video recording.

Photo of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Smartphone
Best Deals: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$466 USD
- -
Buy
$484.99 USD
- -
Buy
$610.43 CAD
$623.04 CAD -
Buy
$466 USD
- -
Buy
$466 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2025 at 9:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, macrumors.com, weibo.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

