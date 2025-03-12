Apple to release iPhone 17 Pro with advanced feature that will help gamers

Apple is rumored to implement new cooling technology into its iPhone 17 Pro family of devices, designed to reduce the temperature of the A19 Pro chip.

The latest rumor about Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 line-up points at the inclusion of a new advanced cooling system that will designed to reduce the temperature of internal components, in particular, the upcoming A19 Pro chip.

According to Chinese tech news site MyDrivers, and a separate post on Weibo, Apple is planning on adopting vapor chamber technology into its iPhone 17 line-up. Notably, this cooling technology isn't totally new as it has been present in many Android smartphones for quite some time, but if this rumor is true, it would mark the first time Apple has implemented it into its iPhone line-up.

Reports from MacRumors indicate the new cooling tech could be headed to all iPhone 17 models, which would include the standard iPhone 17, Pro, Air, and Pro Max.

Contrary to those two aforementioned sources, Instant Digital believes the vapor chamber tech will only be added to the Pro models of the new generation, which would be the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The reasoning is these devices are expected to feature the new A19 Pro chip, which will come with improved thermal regulation.

The new cooling tech paired with the A19 Pro chip's thermal management capabilities will reportedly assist users throughout heavy workloads such as gaming, video/photo editing, 3D modeling and rendering, AI tasks and high resolution/framerate video recording.