First look at Apple's new iPhone 17 line-up redesign with dummy units

Apple is only six months away from unveiling the new iPhone 17 line-up and dummy units have already appeared online, created with 'internal documents'.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 line-up in six months. Dummy units, reportedly based on internal documents, have already surfaced online.

We are only six months away from Apple unveiling the new iPhone 17 line, but if you have been keeping up with the rumors there is plenty already out there about these new smartphones, with the main highlight being the long-awaited physical redesign.

For quite some time, rumors have been indicating that Apple is changing things up with the iPhone 17 line-up, and now we have our first look at three models of the new generation in the form of dummy units - the iPhone 17 standard, the iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro. The dummy units were created based on "internal documents" according to iDeviceHelp and are representative of the latest rumors on each of the devices, including dimensions, camera placements, and features.

The iPhone 17 Pro is likely the most eye-catching in terms of a redesign, as Apple has reportedly opted for a camera bar over the traditional stove-top look that has been present across its entire line of iPhones for many years now. The iPhone 17 Pro has been rumored for quite some time to be getting this redesign, along with the iPhone 17 Air being in the works and the device slated to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be focused on aesthetics, with the inclusion of a similar camera bar, but thinner and a reduction in thickness versus the iPhone 17 standard.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be just 0.72mm (0.3 inches) thick, versus the standard iPhone 17's rumored 5.59-inches (0.22 inches), and the iPhone 17 Pro's 8.64 mm (0.34 inches). It should be noted that Apple hasn't officially revealed any specifications of these rumored devices, which means you should take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism.

NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

