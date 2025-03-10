All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Infamous GPU leaker confirms NVIDIA RTX 5050, 5060, 5060 Ti specifications

Reliable GPU leaker kopite7kimi has revealed the much awaited specifications for three new rumored Blackwell GPUs: RTX 5050, 5060, and the 5060 Ti.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Reliable GPU leaker kopite7kimi has disclosed the anticipated specifications for three new rumored Blackwell GPUs: the RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti.

Following the launch of the GeForce RTX 5070, gamers are now looking toward what NVIDIA plans on offering at the budget end of the stack of Blackwell graphics cards, and now a reliable, and infamous leaker in GPU space has weighed in.

Infamous GPU leaker confirms NVIDIA RTX 5050, 5060, 5060 Ti specifications 615615
2

Fuel has just been added to the speculatory fire of what NVIDIA is cooking at its low-end of RTX 50-series GPUs, and the latest rumors corroborate what we heard last week from WCCFTech, which reported on the existence of an RTX 5050 -- a possible sub $300 graphics card. Reliable GPU leaker kopite7kimi has shared specifications for not only the RTX 5050 but also the expected RTX 5060 and an RTX 5060 Ti. According to the leaker, the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti will introduce NVIDIA's GB206 GPU, while the RTX 5050 will feature the GB207 GPU.

What are the other specifications? According to kopite7kimi, the RTX 5060 Ti will feature two memory specifications on a 128-bit GDDR7 bus, with 8GB and 16GB variants. As we have previously reported, the RTX 5060 Ti will be a 180W TGP, and feature 4608 cores. As for the RTX 5050, this low-end model will be a 130W TGP card with a 128-bit GDDR6 memory bus and will only arrive in one 8GB variant. It will feature 2560 cores. What we don't know much about is the RTX 5060.

According to kopite7kimi, the RTX 5060 will arrive in just one model with 8GB of GDDR7 and have a maximum TGP of 145W. These cards are expected to be released sometime in April and May, with current rumors pointing toward NVIDIA making an official announcement as early as next week.

NEWS SOURCES:club386.com, videocardz.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

