NVIDIA to release RTX 5050 with 8GB of VRAM at a price for entry-level PC gaming

It appears the stack of the Blackwell GPUs is growing larger as NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to launch an RTX 5050 graphics card that will be aimed at the entry-level of PC gaming.

The new RTX 5050 is rumored to sport 8GB of VRAM and rated at a TBP of 135W, according to a new report from WCCFTech, which broke the story. The publication writes the new card will be priced anywhere between $199 and $249, which puts it up against the Intel Arc B570/B580. Notably, the purported RTX 5050 will feature the same 8GB of VRAM as the RTX 5060, which is rumored to be announced within 10 days and launched sometime next month. The publication writes there isn't any news on the specific GPU NVIDIA is deciding to go with or the PCB.

As for release, WCCFTech writes that NVIDIA is planning on launching the RTX 5050 alongside the RTX 5060, with the possibility of it also coming in a non-Ti and Ti branding. Currently, there are three new rumored Blackwell GPUs in the works: the RTX 5060Ti, the RTX 5060, and now the RTX 5050. If the RTX 5060 is targeting the $299 mark and the RTX 5050 is real, we could see that card priced between $199 and $249, which means it will be aimed at the entry-level, leaving the mainstream to the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060Ti.