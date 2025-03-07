All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA to release RTX 5050 with 8GB of VRAM at a price for entry-level PC gaming

NVIDIA is rumored to be working on the release of an RTX 5050 graphics card that will arrive with 8GB of VRAM and be designed for entry-level PC gaming.

NVIDIA to release RTX 5050 with 8GB of VRAM at a price for entry-level PC gaming
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to launch the RTX 5050 graphics card aimed at entry-level PC gaming, featuring 8GB of VRAM and a 135W TBP.

It appears the stack of the Blackwell GPUs is growing larger as NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to launch an RTX 5050 graphics card that will be aimed at the entry-level of PC gaming.

NVIDIA to release RTX 5050 with 8GB of VRAM at a price for entry-level PC gaming 6516565
2

The new RTX 5050 is rumored to sport 8GB of VRAM and rated at a TBP of 135W, according to a new report from WCCFTech, which broke the story. The publication writes the new card will be priced anywhere between $199 and $249, which puts it up against the Intel Arc B570/B580. Notably, the purported RTX 5050 will feature the same 8GB of VRAM as the RTX 5060, which is rumored to be announced within 10 days and launched sometime next month. The publication writes there isn't any news on the specific GPU NVIDIA is deciding to go with or the PCB.

As for release, WCCFTech writes that NVIDIA is planning on launching the RTX 5050 alongside the RTX 5060, with the possibility of it also coming in a non-Ti and Ti branding. Currently, there are three new rumored Blackwell GPUs in the works: the RTX 5060Ti, the RTX 5060, and now the RTX 5050. If the RTX 5060 is targeting the $299 mark and the RTX 5050 is real, we could see that card priced between $199 and $249, which means it will be aimed at the entry-level, leaving the mainstream to the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060Ti.

Photo of the PlayStation5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
-
- $449.99 USD
Buy
$729.99 CAD
$729.99 CAD $729.99 CAD
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2025 at 9:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles