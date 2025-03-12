NVIDIA to unveil RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 graphics cards tomorrow

NVIDIA has briefed the media on the RTX 5060 series, which includes three new graphics card variants that will be announced tomorrow.

It appears the leaks and rumors were correct, NVIDIA is planning on pulling the cover off three new graphics cards, an RTX 5060 and an RTX 5060 Ti, which will arrive in two models.

Reports indicate NVIDIA has briefed the press ahead of the official announcement of three new cards tomorrow, with gaming being able to expect the following to be unveiled: RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, and an RTX 5060. NVIDIA didn't inform the press what the specifications for the cards were ahead of the announcement, but leakers have already done the legwork for us there. Previous rumors indicate the RTX 5060 Ti will launch with 4608 CUDA cores, with 16GB and 8GB variants, both rocking GDDR7 memory.

As for the RTX 5060, we previously heard the new mid-range card will feature 3840 CUDA cores, and arrive with 8GB of VRAM. It will also feature GDDR7 memory. Notably, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and 8GB variants will have a 180W TGP, while the RTX 5060 drops down to 150W. What wasn't included in the reported NVIDIA briefing was mention of the rumored RTX 5050, which is slated to be NVIDIA's sub $300 Blackwell-based GPU aimed at entry-level PC gamers.

Reports indicate the RTX 5060 series will launch in April, and tomorrow's announcement will also include an update for NVIDIA on its presence at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which is scheduled for next week.