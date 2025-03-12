All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA to unveil RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 graphics cards tomorrow

NVIDIA has briefed the media on the RTX 5060 series, which includes three new graphics card variants that will be announced tomorrow.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is set to announce three new graphics cards: RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, and RTX 5060, featuring GDDR7 memory and varying CUDA cores. The RTX 5060 Ti models have a 180W TGP, while the RTX 5060 has 150W. An RTX 5050 was not mentioned. The launch is expected in April.

It appears the leaks and rumors were correct, NVIDIA is planning on pulling the cover off three new graphics cards, an RTX 5060 and an RTX 5060 Ti, which will arrive in two models.

2

Reports indicate NVIDIA has briefed the press ahead of the official announcement of three new cards tomorrow, with gaming being able to expect the following to be unveiled: RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, and an RTX 5060. NVIDIA didn't inform the press what the specifications for the cards were ahead of the announcement, but leakers have already done the legwork for us there. Previous rumors indicate the RTX 5060 Ti will launch with 4608 CUDA cores, with 16GB and 8GB variants, both rocking GDDR7 memory.

As for the RTX 5060, we previously heard the new mid-range card will feature 3840 CUDA cores, and arrive with 8GB of VRAM. It will also feature GDDR7 memory. Notably, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and 8GB variants will have a 180W TGP, while the RTX 5060 drops down to 150W. What wasn't included in the reported NVIDIA briefing was mention of the rumored RTX 5050, which is slated to be NVIDIA's sub $300 Blackwell-based GPU aimed at entry-level PC gamers.

Reports indicate the RTX 5060 series will launch in April, and tomorrow's announcement will also include an update for NVIDIA on its presence at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which is scheduled for next week.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

