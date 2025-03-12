All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Acer teases new desktop gaming PC with NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 card

Acer's new Nitro 50 desktop gaming PC teased, rocks an Intel Core i7-14700F processor and NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 5060 with 8GB GDDR7.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060, featuring 8GB of GDDR7 memory and the GB206 GPU with 3840 CUDA cores, is anticipated soon. It offers 448GB/sec bandwidth and a 150W TDP, suitable for PCs like Acer's Nitro 50. NVIDIA may reveal the RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5060, and RTX 5050 shortly.

NVIDIA hasn't announced its GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card just yet, but that hasn't stopped system integrators from preparing new gaming PCs... enter Acer with its upcoming Nitro 50 Gaming PC packing the new RTX 5060 with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. Check it out:

We've been hearing more and more rumors of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, which is expected to feature 8GB of GDDR7 memory and the GB206 "Blackwell" GPU. NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5060, and RTX 5050 in the coming days, with the RTX 5050 to drop down into GDDR6 memory.

NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 5060 is expected to launch with the GB206 GPU packing 3840 CUDA cores, with 8GB of GDDR7 memory spread out on a smaller 128-bit memory bus. We should expect that NVIDIA will be using 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules, resulting in similar bandwidth of the RTX 5060 Ti, at somewhere around 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The new RTX 5060 should feature a 150W TDP, so you won't be requiring a high-end PSU meaning that it can be used in desktop PCs like the Acer Nitro 50, which has an Intel Core i7-14700F processor mixed with the GeForce RTX 5060 8GB graphics card. We should expect to see GB206 debut inside of the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060, while the GB207 will debut inside of the RTX 5050 (and require just 130W of power).

We're sure that Acer will unveil its new Nitro 50 gaming PCs powered by NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 5060 at Computex 2025, which is just a couple of months away now.

