Gaming

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets the biggest clue of a PS5 release date yet

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has received its biggest clue yet for an official release on Sony's PlayStation 5, thanks to the ESRB.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The ESRB has provided a significant hint that "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" may soon be officially released on Sony's PlayStation 5.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to the PlayStation 5, according to a recent reliable leaker and an official rating by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

For those who don't know, the Entertainment Software Rating Board is a regulatory organization that provides an official rating for a game so parents/consumers can make an informed choice about a game before purchasing. Think of it like a rating for movies but for games. The ESRB published an official rating for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and according to the listing, it's a rating for a PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Now, that listing has been corroborated by renowned leaker Billbil-kun, who recently stated the title will be released on April 17 and pre-orders will open on March 25. Notably, a listing for the title has already appeared on the PlayStation Store, but the listing doesn't state any release dates.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets the biggest clue of a PS5 release date yet 65115615
2

According to Billbil-kun, Microsoft is planning to release two versions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: a Standard and a Premium Edition. The Premium Edition grants two days of early access. Additionally, the Standard Edition is slated to launch for $69.99 USD on PS5, and the Premium Edition for $99.99.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, dealabs.com, esrb.org

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

