Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets the biggest clue of a PS5 release date yet

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to the PlayStation 5, according to a recent reliable leaker and an official rating by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).
For those who don't know, the Entertainment Software Rating Board is a regulatory organization that provides an official rating for a game so parents/consumers can make an informed choice about a game before purchasing. Think of it like a rating for movies but for games. The ESRB published an official rating for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and according to the listing, it's a rating for a PlayStation 5 version of the game.
Now, that listing has been corroborated by renowned leaker Billbil-kun, who recently stated the title will be released on April 17 and pre-orders will open on March 25. Notably, a listing for the title has already appeared on the PlayStation Store, but the listing doesn't state any release dates.
According to Billbil-kun, Microsoft is planning to release two versions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: a Standard and a Premium Edition. The Premium Edition grants two days of early access. Additionally, the Standard Edition is slated to launch for $69.99 USD on PS5, and the Premium Edition for $99.99.