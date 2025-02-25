NVIDIA admits: yeah sorry, our new GeForce RTX 5080 has missing ROPs as well

NVIDIA admits that its new GeForce RTX 5080 is missing ROPs as well, with affected customers told to contact the AIB manufacturer for a replacement.

NVIDIA has now admitted that its GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are also affecting by missing ROPs, joining the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti with the same issue.

The company released a statement to The Verge, with NVIDIA GeForce Global PR director Ben Berraondo explaining: "Upon further investigation, we've identified that an early production build of GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs were also affected by the same issue. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement".

NVIDIA has also amended its previous statement released when it was discovered that its new ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 (and RTX 5090D) and latest GeForce RTX 5070 Ti were missing ROPs in some cases.

NVIDIA's amended statement on the missing ROPs: "We have identified a rare issue affecting less than 0.5% (half a percent) of GeForce RTX 5090 / 5090D, RTX 5080, and 5070 Ti GPUs which have one fewer ROP than specified. The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement. The production anomaly has been corrected".

The biggest disappointment here isn't just the missing ROPs on the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti it's the fact that NVIDIA is so nonchalant about it all, telling gamers to get in contact with their AIB manufacturers (so, ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, etc) to get a replacement. VideoCardz points out something great here: NVIDIA could release a small downloadable tool to find out if your new RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti has missing ROPs... but nope, you have to do that investigation yourself.

There's no fast-tracking a replacement RTX 50 series GPU either, and with stock so hard to find as it is, you could be without a graphics card for weeks or more. Sure, NVIDIA says that the "production anomaly has been corrected" but that's after the fact... I can't imagine the feels you'd have sitting down and firing up your PC with a new RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti to read these issues online and then have to download GPU-Z to find out if you've got a new gimped GPU.

If you have purchased a new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti and want to find out if you've got missing ROPs... download GPU-Z and then check your ROP count against these numbers: