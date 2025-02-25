All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA admits: yeah sorry, our new GeForce RTX 5080 has missing ROPs as well

NVIDIA admits that its new GeForce RTX 5080 is missing ROPs as well, with affected customers told to contact the AIB manufacturer for a replacement.

NVIDIA admits: yeah sorry, our new GeForce RTX 5080 has missing ROPs as well
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA admits its new GeForce RTX 5080 also suffers from possible missing ROPs, joins the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti with gamers needing to send their elusive new GPU back to the AIB manufacturer, not NVIDIA for replacement.

NVIDIA has now admitted that its GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are also affecting by missing ROPs, joining the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti with the same issue.

NVIDIA admits: yeah sorry, our new GeForce RTX 5080 has missing ROPs as well 44
2

The company released a statement to The Verge, with NVIDIA GeForce Global PR director Ben Berraondo explaining: "Upon further investigation, we've identified that an early production build of GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs were also affected by the same issue. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement".

NVIDIA has also amended its previous statement released when it was discovered that its new ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 (and RTX 5090D) and latest GeForce RTX 5070 Ti were missing ROPs in some cases.

NVIDIA's amended statement on the missing ROPs: "We have identified a rare issue affecting less than 0.5% (half a percent) of GeForce RTX 5090 / 5090D, RTX 5080, and 5070 Ti GPUs which have one fewer ROP than specified. The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement. The production anomaly has been corrected".

The biggest disappointment here isn't just the missing ROPs on the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti it's the fact that NVIDIA is so nonchalant about it all, telling gamers to get in contact with their AIB manufacturers (so, ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, etc) to get a replacement. VideoCardz points out something great here: NVIDIA could release a small downloadable tool to find out if your new RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti has missing ROPs... but nope, you have to do that investigation yourself.

There's no fast-tracking a replacement RTX 50 series GPU either, and with stock so hard to find as it is, you could be without a graphics card for weeks or more. Sure, NVIDIA says that the "production anomaly has been corrected" but that's after the fact... I can't imagine the feels you'd have sitting down and firing up your PC with a new RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti to read these issues online and then have to download GPU-Z to find out if you've got a new gimped GPU.

If you have purchased a new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti and want to find out if you've got missing ROPs... download GPU-Z and then check your ROP count against these numbers:

  • GeForce RTX 5090: meant to have 176 ROPs, but could have 168 ROPs
  • GeForce RTX 5080: meant to have 112 ROPs, but could have 104 ROPs
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: meant to have 96 ROPs, but could have 88 ROPs
Photo of the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card
Best Deals: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2999 USD
- -
Buy
$3599.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$1960.94 CAD
- -
Buy
$2999 USD
- -
Buy
$2999 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2025 at 12:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles