Here's how to watch NVIDIA's huge CES 2025 press conference live: GeForce RTX 50 unveil event

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage at CES 2025 next Monday on January 6 at 6:30pm PT, the huge GeForce RTX 50 unveil, lots of AI, and more.

NVIDIA will kick off its CES 2025 press conference unveiling the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, a host of updates on AI, and hopefully a tease of their Arm-based AI PC processor, and I'm sure oh-so-much more... all of which you'll be able to watch from the comfort of your chair at home... and right here when the CES 2025 presentation begins.

The NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote will take place at the Mandalay Bay Michelob ULTRA Arena between 6:30 and 7:30pm PST, where we'll be on the ground gathering you all of the new products and announcements. The big one here is NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" desktop graphics cards, and the RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs that will power a new wave of next-gen gaming laptops.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage at CES 2025 unveiling the company's new graphics cards and other products and advancements -- DLSS 4, new ray tracing technologies -- and what I'm sure is going to be a mountain about AI. The company has over 90% of the AI GPU market share, and has ballooned into the most valuable company in the world overtaking Apple at over $3.3 trillion.

We're expecting to see NVIDIA's new fleet of GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards with the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, and RTX 5060 series desktop GPUs, as well as their laptop equivalent in the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and finally the RTX 5050 Laptop GPU.