All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Here's how to watch NVIDIA's huge CES 2025 press conference live: GeForce RTX 50 unveil event

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage at CES 2025 next Monday on January 6 at 6:30pm PT, the huge GeForce RTX 50 unveil, lots of AI, and more.

Here's how to watch NVIDIA's huge CES 2025 press conference live: GeForce RTX 50 unveil event
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA will unveil the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and updates on AI at CES 2025. The event will feature new graphics cards, DLSS 4, and ray tracing technologies. NVIDIA, now the most valuable company globally, holds over 90% of the AI GPU market share.

NVIDIA will kick off its CES 2025 press conference unveiling the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, a host of updates on AI, and hopefully a tease of their Arm-based AI PC processor, and I'm sure oh-so-much more... all of which you'll be able to watch from the comfort of your chair at home... and right here when the CES 2025 presentation begins.

The NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote will take place at the Mandalay Bay Michelob ULTRA Arena between 6:30 and 7:30pm PST, where we'll be on the ground gathering you all of the new products and announcements. The big one here is NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" desktop graphics cards, and the RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs that will power a new wave of next-gen gaming laptops.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage at CES 2025 unveiling the company's new graphics cards and other products and advancements -- DLSS 4, new ray tracing technologies -- and what I'm sure is going to be a mountain about AI. The company has over 90% of the AI GPU market share, and has ballooned into the most valuable company in the world overtaking Apple at over $3.3 trillion.

We're expecting to see NVIDIA's new fleet of GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards with the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, and RTX 5060 series desktop GPUs, as well as their laptop equivalent in the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and finally the RTX 5050 Laptop GPU.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2579 USD
$2699.95 USD $1978.89 USD
Buy
$2149.99 USD
$3868 USD -
Buy
-
$4599.99 CAD $3194.99 CAD
Buy
$3099.99 CAD
- -
Buy
-
- £2753.44
Buy
$2579 USD
$2699.95 USD $1978.89 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2025 at 9:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles