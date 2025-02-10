All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch confirmed for February 20 thanks to this countdown page

MSI posted a page on its French storefront counting down to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launching on February 20, which has since been taken down.

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch confirmed for February 20 thanks to this countdown page
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series, with the RTX 5070 Ti expected to launch on February 20, 2025, starting at $749. It features 16GB GDDR7 VRAM and a 256-bit interface. The RTX 5070 Ti offers a 20% performance increase over the RTX 4070 Ti and will compete with AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT.

When NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025 in January, it noted that the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti would launch sometime in February 2025. According to retail listings and leaks, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will hit retail first on February 20, starting at $749.

This MSRP will see the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch at a price $50 lower than the original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti from 2023, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh from 2024. Like the SUPER model, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will ship with 16GB of VRAM, the new and fast GDDR7, and a 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA has not confirmed the February 20 launch date for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. However, MSI's French store prematurely posted a new countdown page for the launch that, you guessed it, was counting down to February 20. The page has been taken down, but not before @aschilling, the editor of Hardware Luxx, captured a screenshot.

The image shows four MSI models: the VENTUS, the new INSPIRE 3X, the GAMING TRIO, and the new VANGUARD. As for stock levels and pricing, many are hoping that shortages won't plague the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's arrival.

GPU SpecsGeForce RTX 5090GeForce RTX 5080GeForce RTX 5070 TiGeForce RTX 5070
ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwellBlackwellBlackwell
CUDA Cores217601075289606144
Tensor Cores (AI)3352 AI TOPS (5th Gen)1801 AI TOPS (5th Gen)1406 AI TOPS (5th Gen)988 AI TOPS (5th Gen)
Ray Tracing Cores318 TFLOPS (4th Gen)171 TFLOPS (4th Gen)133 TFLOPS (4th Gen)94 TFLOPS (4th Gen)
Boost Clock (GHz)2.412.622.452.51
Base Clock (GHz)2.012.32.32.16
Memory32GB GDDR716GB GDDR716GB GDDR712GB GDDR7
Memory Interface512-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit
Bandwidth1792 GB/sec960 GB/sec896 GB/sec672 GB/sec
TGP575W360W300W250W
Release DateJanuary 30January 30February 20February
Price$1,999$999$749$549

NVIDIA's performance charts show that the raw non-DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be around 20% or so - slightly higher than the GeForce RTX 5080's generational uplift. However, this figure drops to a more modest number when compared against the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Either way, it should be a pretty powerful gaming GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is also on track to be AMD's main competitor for the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT launch in March, so seeing these two cards go head-to-head down the road will be very interesting.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

