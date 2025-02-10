GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch confirmed for February 20 thanks to this countdown page

MSI posted a page on its French storefront counting down to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launching on February 20, which has since been taken down.

When NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025 in January, it noted that the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti would launch sometime in February 2025. According to retail listings and leaks, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will hit retail first on February 20, starting at $749.

This MSRP will see the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch at a price $50 lower than the original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti from 2023, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh from 2024. Like the SUPER model, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will ship with 16GB of VRAM, the new and fast GDDR7, and a 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA has not confirmed the February 20 launch date for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. However, MSI's French store prematurely posted a new countdown page for the launch that, you guessed it, was counting down to February 20. The page has been taken down, but not before @aschilling, the editor of Hardware Luxx, captured a screenshot.

The image shows four MSI models: the VENTUS, the new INSPIRE 3X, the GAMING TRIO, and the new VANGUARD. As for stock levels and pricing, many are hoping that shortages won't plague the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's arrival.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GeForce RTX 5070 Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Blackwell Blackwell CUDA Cores 21760 10752 8960 6144 Tensor Cores (AI) 3352 AI TOPS (5th Gen) 1801 AI TOPS (5th Gen) 1406 AI TOPS (5th Gen) 988 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 318 TFLOPS (4th Gen) 171 TFLOPS (4th Gen) 133 TFLOPS (4th Gen) 94 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock (GHz) 2.41 2.62 2.45 2.51 Base Clock (GHz) 2.01 2.3 2.3 2.16 Memory 32GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 512-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 896 GB/sec 672 GB/sec TGP 575W 360W 300W 250W Release Date January 30 January 30 February 20 February Price $1,999 $999 $749 $549

NVIDIA's performance charts show that the raw non-DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be around 20% or so - slightly higher than the GeForce RTX 5080's generational uplift. However, this figure drops to a more modest number when compared against the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Either way, it should be a pretty powerful gaming GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is also on track to be AMD's main competitor for the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT launch in March, so seeing these two cards go head-to-head down the road will be very interesting.