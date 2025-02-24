All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs with missing ROPs found, up to 11% slower

Users are reporting missing ROPs in their RTX 50 Series GPUs, with the latest reports highlighting that the issues also affects the GeForce RTX 5080.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series faces issues with availability, pricing, and defective power cables. Some RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti cards are shipped with missing ROPs, affecting performance by up to 11%. NVIDIA confirmed the issue affects 0.5% of cards and offers replacements through board manufacturers.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series launch has been plagued by issues, from availability to pricing to the return of melting power cables and connectors when trying to game on the new GeForce RTX 5090 flagship. The past few days have seen the RTX 50 Series make headlines for another issue: GPUs being shipped with missing ROPs.

GeForce RTX 5080 with fewer ROPs than expected spotted, image credit: Reddit/gingeraffe90
2

GeForce RTX 5080 with fewer ROPs than expected spotted, image credit: Reddit/gingeraffe90

Raster Operators (ROPs) are a key part of the render pipeline and are dedicated bits of hardware that make up the specs of a modern GeForce RTX graphics card. The new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 ($1999) ships with 176 ROPs; however, some early adopters noticed that their cards only reported 168 ROPs - and that performance was not where it should be.

NVIDIA released a statement to confirm that this issue has been corrected and that those affected can contact their board manufacturers for a replacement. According to Team Green, 0.5% or 1 in 200 GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090 D, and RTX 5070 Ti cards are affected. The company didn't mention the GeForce RTX 5080 in its statement, but over the weekend, Redditor "gingeraffe90" reported that GPU-Z was listing their RTX 5080 as having 104 ROPs instead of 112.

The GeForce RTX 5080 in question has been validated (via Videocardz), so the issue could also affect other RTX 5080 GPUs in circulation. As for the performance hit, NVIDIA notes that the fewer ROPs count would translate to around 4%; however, another report shows that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti with 88 ROPs instead of 96 ROPs was delivering scores that were up to 11% lower than expected when running the popular 3DMark Time Spy synthetic benchmark.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, videocardz.com, reddit.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

