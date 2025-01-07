NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today

Here are all the specs for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs - from the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 to the mid-range GeForce RTX 5070.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series is almost here, and the company revealed its latest generation of GeForce RTX graphics at CES 2025. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 are set to launch on January 30, 2025, with stunning new compact Founders Edition models and dozens of revamped designs from NVIDIA's partners, such as MSI, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and many, many, more.

The GeForce RTX 50 Series will introduce NVIDIA's latest groundbreaking AI tech for PC gaming, DLSS 4, and laptop GeForce RTX 50 Series chips, which are on the way. DLSS 4 is set to bring an incredible boost to game performance with Path Tracing, as it now generates multiple new frames instead of one. DLSS 4 is bringing a lot more to the table, and the good news is that GeForce RTX 40, 30, and even 20 Series owners will reap the benefits.

With NVIDIA unveiling the GeForce RTX 50 Series, we finally have the official specs, pricing, and performance for the lineup. Each model will deliver an incredible 2X performance increase over its GeForce RTX 40 Series counterpart.

However, this is with DLSS 4's new Multi Frame Generation enabled. First, though, here's a breakdown of the specs.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GeForce RTX 5070 Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Blackwell Blackwell CUDA Cores 21760 10752 8960 6144 Tensor Cores (AI) 3352 AI TOPS (5th Gen) 1801 AI TOPS (5th Gen) 1406 AI TOPS (5th Gen) 988 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 318 TFLOPS (4th Gen) 171 TFLOPS (4th Gen) 133 TFLOPS (4th Gen) 94 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock (GHz) 2.41 2.62 2.45 2.51 Base Clock (GHz) 2.01 2.3 2.3 2.16 Memory 32GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 512-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 896 GB/sec 672 GB/sec TGP 575W 360W 300W 250W Release Date January 30 January 30 February February Price $1,999 $999 $749 $549

And here's a look at the GeForce RTX 5090 vs. RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 5080 vs. RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti vs. RTX 4070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070 vs. RTX 4070 performance in a range of games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth: Wukong.

It's hard to tell each model's actual raw performance uplift with these charts, so we'll have to wait for reviews for that information. Speculation and rumor are that these figures will be in the same 20-50% range as previous generations. Stay tuned for more on the GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025, including hands-on previews of all the new features, capabilities, and tech.