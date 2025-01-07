All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today

Here are all the specs for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs - from the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 to the mid-range GeForce RTX 5070.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series, revealed at CES 2025, launches January 30, 2025, featuring the RTX 5090 and 5080 models. The series introduces DLSS 4, enhancing game performance with Multi Frame Generation. The new lineup offers up to 2X performance over RTX 40 Series, with detailed specs and pricing available.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series is almost here, and the company revealed its latest generation of GeForce RTX graphics at CES 2025. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 are set to launch on January 30, 2025, with stunning new compact Founders Edition models and dozens of revamped designs from NVIDIA's partners, such as MSI, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and many, many, more.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today 2
6

The GeForce RTX 50 Series will introduce NVIDIA's latest groundbreaking AI tech for PC gaming, DLSS 4, and laptop GeForce RTX 50 Series chips, which are on the way. DLSS 4 is set to bring an incredible boost to game performance with Path Tracing, as it now generates multiple new frames instead of one. DLSS 4 is bringing a lot more to the table, and the good news is that GeForce RTX 40, 30, and even 20 Series owners will reap the benefits.

With NVIDIA unveiling the GeForce RTX 50 Series, we finally have the official specs, pricing, and performance for the lineup. Each model will deliver an incredible 2X performance increase over its GeForce RTX 40 Series counterpart.

However, this is with DLSS 4's new Multi Frame Generation enabled. First, though, here's a breakdown of the specs.

GPU SpecsGeForce RTX 5090GeForce RTX 5080GeForce RTX 5070 TiGeForce RTX 5070
ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwellBlackwellBlackwell
CUDA Cores217601075289606144
Tensor Cores (AI)3352 AI TOPS (5th Gen)1801 AI TOPS (5th Gen)1406 AI TOPS (5th Gen)988 AI TOPS (5th Gen)
Ray Tracing Cores318 TFLOPS (4th Gen)171 TFLOPS (4th Gen)133 TFLOPS (4th Gen)94 TFLOPS (4th Gen)
Boost Clock (GHz)2.412.622.452.51
Base Clock (GHz)2.012.32.32.16
Memory32GB GDDR716GB GDDR716GB GDDR712GB GDDR7
Memory Interface512-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit
Bandwidth1792 GB/sec960 GB/sec896 GB/sec672 GB/sec
TGP575W360W300W250W
Release DateJanuary 30January 30FebruaryFebruary
Price$1,999$999$749$549

And here's a look at the GeForce RTX 5090 vs. RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 5080 vs. RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti vs. RTX 4070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070 vs. RTX 4070 performance in a range of games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth: Wukong.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today 5090
6
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today 5080
6
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today 3
6
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series specs, pricing, and performance - plan that upgrade today 5070
6

It's hard to tell each model's actual raw performance uplift with these charts, so we'll have to wait for reviews for that information. Speculation and rumor are that these figures will be in the same 20-50% range as previous generations. Stay tuned for more on the GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025, including hands-on previews of all the new features, capabilities, and tech.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

