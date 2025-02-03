Battlefield 6's next-gen destruction effects will be first things tested in Battlefield Labs

EA is developing the next Battlefield game specifically around direct player feedback, and the new-and-improved destruction physics will be among the first things that players can test out.
Today, EA announced Battlefield Labs, a massive new community-driven playtesting program specifically for the Battlefield franchise. It's the largest-ever undertaking from EA in regards to closed beta testing, and everyone will have to sign an NDA. Those who are selected can try out various pieces and modes of the game, including new weapons, maps, and the explosive real-time carnage that DICE is known for.
In a big update post, Battlefield Studios says that combat and physics will be tested first. Snippets of new gameplay show some pretty impressive effects and it's an exciting time to be a Battlefield fan.
The name of the game is experimentation, and think of Battlefield Labs as being part of a mad scientist's massive sandbox playground. Battlefield 6 is currently in pre-alpha and the teams are working on both campaign and multiplayer content.
Only a few thousand people will be accepted into the program at first, which will then open to tens of thousands of users.
Here's more info on Battlefield Labs and what to expect from the game:
Battlefield Labs is a place for us to test concepts and experiences we're excited about with you, our players. We want our community to play a key role in the future of Battlefield and this is an opportunity for many of you to do just that.
We will test (almost) everything but not everything you see will be complete. To ensure that your feedback has impact, players will experience, under NDA, different pieces of an unfinished puzzle so we have time to incorporate your feedback into the final product.
Even in pre-alpha, we are proud of where the game is at. We tirelessly playtest, but your feedback will supercharge our development as we strive to hit that perfect note between form, function, and feel.
This is an unprecedented moment for Battlefield.
We will start by testing the pillars of play, like core combat and destruction. Then transition to balance and feedback for our weapons, vehicles and gadgets, ultimately leading to where all these pieces come together in our maps, modes, and squad play.
And yes, we will be testing Conquest and Breakthrough, the heart and soul of our all-out warfare experience, but BF Labs will also be a place to explore new ideas and fine-tune and improve Battlefield pillars like our class system (Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon) to create deeper more strategic play.