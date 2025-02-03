Battlefield 6's next-gen destruction effects will be first things tested in Battlefield Labs

Battlefield 6's upcoming closed community playtesting will focus on the basics including combat and chaotic destruction physics the series is known for.

TL;DR: EA is developing the next Battlefield game with a focus on player feedback, introducing Battlefield Labs for community-driven playtesting. This program allows selected players to test new features, including improved destruction physics, weapons, and maps. EA is developing the next Battlefield game with a focus on player feedback, introducing Battlefield Labs for community-driven playtesting. This program allows selected players to test new features, including improved destruction physics, weapons, and maps.

EA is developing the next Battlefield game specifically around direct player feedback, and the new-and-improved destruction physics will be among the first things that players can test out.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today, EA announced Battlefield Labs, a massive new community-driven playtesting program specifically for the Battlefield franchise. It's the largest-ever undertaking from EA in regards to closed beta testing, and everyone will have to sign an NDA. Those who are selected can try out various pieces and modes of the game, including new weapons, maps, and the explosive real-time carnage that DICE is known for.

In a big update post, Battlefield Studios says that combat and physics will be tested first. Snippets of new gameplay show some pretty impressive effects and it's an exciting time to be a Battlefield fan.

The name of the game is experimentation, and think of Battlefield Labs as being part of a mad scientist's massive sandbox playground. Battlefield 6 is currently in pre-alpha and the teams are working on both campaign and multiplayer content.

Only a few thousand people will be accepted into the program at first, which will then open to tens of thousands of users.

Here's more info on Battlefield Labs and what to expect from the game: