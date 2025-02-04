EA open to delaying Battlefield 6 to ensure the game is 'all it needs to be'

EA expects to ship the new Battlefield game by March 2026, potentially throughout 2025, but the publisher says it will delay the game if it's not ready.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson tells investors and analysts that the publisher is willing to delay the new Battlefield game to ensure the FPS can deliver on all fronts.

Following two consecutive lackluster releases, EA is going all-in on the next Battlefield game. The project's four teams--DICE, Ripple Effect, Criterion, and EA Motive--came together and formed the hugely ambitious Battlefield Labs, which aims to get direct feedback via community playtesting. EA wants your help to build the next Battlefield.

The game is currently in pre-alpha phases of development yet EA is confident about a FY26 release window, which runs from March 2025 - 2026. The next Battlefield could be out during the holiday season if all things go well. But assuming they don't go well, or for any reason EA is skittish about launching in the year, the company says it's prepared to simply delay the game until it's ready.

Here are comments from EA CEO Andrew Wilson on Battlefield that were made in the recent Q3'FY25 earnings call: