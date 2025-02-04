All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

EA open to delaying Battlefield 6 to ensure the game is 'all it needs to be'

EA expects to ship the new Battlefield game by March 2026, potentially throughout 2025, but the publisher says it will delay the game if it's not ready.

EA open to delaying Battlefield 6 to ensure the game is 'all it needs to be'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson announced that the new Battlefield game may be delayed to ensure quality, following previous underwhelming releases. Four teams are collaborating on the project, currently in pre-alpha, with a targeted FY26 release. EA is committed to launching when the game is fully ready, prioritizing community feedback and strategic timing.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson tells investors and analysts that the publisher is willing to delay the new Battlefield game to ensure the FPS can deliver on all fronts.

Following two consecutive lackluster releases, EA is going all-in on the next Battlefield game. The project's four teams--DICE, Ripple Effect, Criterion, and EA Motive--came together and formed the hugely ambitious Battlefield Labs, which aims to get direct feedback via community playtesting. EA wants your help to build the next Battlefield.

The game is currently in pre-alpha phases of development yet EA is confident about a FY26 release window, which runs from March 2025 - 2026. The next Battlefield could be out during the holiday season if all things go well. But assuming they don't go well, or for any reason EA is skittish about launching in the year, the company says it's prepared to simply delay the game until it's ready.

Here are comments from EA CEO Andrew Wilson on Battlefield that were made in the recent Q3'FY25 earnings call:

"We've invested more into this Battlefield than any other Battlefield before it. We have four studios, we've had a meaningful amount of time, we're looking for this to be the be the biggest Battlefield we've ever made.

"We of course want to be sure that we launch that into a window where we can deliver on the fullness of the promise of what Battlefield can be, and grow the community to a level that is commensurate with the size of the game we're making.

"I do believe that this year might be a nuanced year relative to competition, there may be some things happening in the year that may cause us to think differently about our launch timing.

"We have a FY26 launch window that the team is targeting. We believe the game will be great and ready at that time. But if we got close to that timeframe and believed that this wasn't going to be a great window for us, then we would take a look at what an alternate window might be that would give us the appropriate time, energy, and player acquisition opportunity for this Battlefield to be all it needed to be."

Photo of the Battlefield 1 - PlayStation 4
Best Deals: Battlefield 1 - PlayStation 4
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$3.25 USD
$23.98 USD $3.36 USD
Buy
$39.99 CAD
$39.99 CAD $42.99 CAD
Buy
$79.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£6.08
£30.11 £29.96
Buy
$3.25 USD
$23.98 USD $3.36 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2025 at 5:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:events.q4inc.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles