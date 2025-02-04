EA open to delaying Battlefield 6 to ensure the game is 'all it needs to be'

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson tells investors and analysts that the publisher is willing to delay the new Battlefield game to ensure the FPS can deliver on all fronts.
Following two consecutive lackluster releases, EA is going all-in on the next Battlefield game. The project's four teams--DICE, Ripple Effect, Criterion, and EA Motive--came together and formed the hugely ambitious Battlefield Labs, which aims to get direct feedback via community playtesting. EA wants your help to build the next Battlefield.
The game is currently in pre-alpha phases of development yet EA is confident about a FY26 release window, which runs from March 2025 - 2026. The next Battlefield could be out during the holiday season if all things go well. But assuming they don't go well, or for any reason EA is skittish about launching in the year, the company says it's prepared to simply delay the game until it's ready.
Here are comments from EA CEO Andrew Wilson on Battlefield that were made in the recent Q3'FY25 earnings call:
"We've invested more into this Battlefield than any other Battlefield before it. We have four studios, we've had a meaningful amount of time, we're looking for this to be the be the biggest Battlefield we've ever made.
"We of course want to be sure that we launch that into a window where we can deliver on the fullness of the promise of what Battlefield can be, and grow the community to a level that is commensurate with the size of the game we're making.
"I do believe that this year might be a nuanced year relative to competition, there may be some things happening in the year that may cause us to think differently about our launch timing.
"We have a FY26 launch window that the team is targeting. We believe the game will be great and ready at that time. But if we got close to that timeframe and believed that this wasn't going to be a great window for us, then we would take a look at what an alternate window might be that would give us the appropriate time, energy, and player acquisition opportunity for this Battlefield to be all it needed to be."