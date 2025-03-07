Battlefield 6 footage immediately surfaces online in widespread leaks

Almost immediately after Battlefield Labs opened their first 2-hour playtesting session, a Twitch streamer was identified streaming footage online.

As reported by Insider Gaming, a player has already been caught streaming Battlefield Labs - almost immediately after it opened for a two-hour closed playtest.

Credit: Electronic Arts

Participation in Battlefield Labs comes with strict conditions, reportedly outlined in an email prohibiting players from recording, streaming, or discussing any details about the test. To gain access, players must opt into a confidentiality agreement, ensuring the closed test environment remains private. However, a rogue user named @anto_merguezz ignored these restrictions and streamed gameplay on Twitch, publicly revealing footage of the early test session.

Footage has already surfaced onto Imgur, showcasing general gameplay, and in-game destruction. Along with multiple recordings on X and YouTube.

EA's PR and moderation teams are likely monitoring for any further leaks, ensuring that unauthorized gameplay clips don't spread across social media.

As detailed in the first Battlefield Labs Community Update, today's two-hour playtest focused on gunplay and movement. Players were able to test new mechanics like crouch sprinting, combat dives, landing rolls, and the overhauled recoil and response system designed to improve shooting accuracy and fluidity.

The crowd-sourced testing process is meant to give players a direct connection to developers, helping refine the game before release and avoid another Battlefield 2042-style misstep. While DICE has been open to community feedback, incidents like this could create friction between developers and the player base, especially this early in the process.