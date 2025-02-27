The first gaming PCs powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT hit Newegg: starting from $1799

The first desktop gaming PCs with AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' GPUs hits Newegg: Ryzen 7 9700X + Radeon RX 9070 XT system starts at $1799.

The first desktop gaming PCs powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards have hit Newegg starting at $1799.

In some new listings spotted by @Orlak29 on X we can see that the new AVGPC Whirlwind Gaming PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and the new Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card will start from $1799, while the RX 9070 non-XT variant is $50 cheaper starting at $1749.

iBUYPOWER also offers some pre-launch leak goodness with its Y40 PRO Black Gaming PC combo with the Ryzen 7 9700X + Radeon RX 9070 for $1749, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D + Radeon RX 9070 for $1799. If you want the higher-end Radeon RX 9070 XT, the Ryzen 9 9900X + Radeon RX 9070 XT system costs $1949.

If we compare these gaming PC system prices against a configuration with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX series GPU, then iBUYPOWER offers a 7800X3D + RTX 5070 Ti system for $2249. This means the RTX 5070 Ti system is $450 more expensive than the RX 9070 XT or RX 9070.

AVG Whirlwind Gaming PC specs: