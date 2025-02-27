All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

The first gaming PCs powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT hit Newegg: starting from $1799

The first desktop gaming PCs with AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' GPUs hits Newegg: Ryzen 7 9700X + Radeon RX 9070 XT system starts at $1799.

The first gaming PCs powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT hit Newegg: starting from $1799
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The first desktop gaming PCs with AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards are available on Newegg, starting at $1749.

The first desktop gaming PCs powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards have hit Newegg starting at $1799.

3

In some new listings spotted by @Orlak29 on X we can see that the new AVGPC Whirlwind Gaming PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and the new Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card will start from $1799, while the RX 9070 non-XT variant is $50 cheaper starting at $1749.

iBUYPOWER also offers some pre-launch leak goodness with its Y40 PRO Black Gaming PC combo with the Ryzen 7 9700X + Radeon RX 9070 for $1749, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D + Radeon RX 9070 for $1799. If you want the higher-end Radeon RX 9070 XT, the Ryzen 9 9900X + Radeon RX 9070 XT system costs $1949.

If we compare these gaming PC system prices against a configuration with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX series GPU, then iBUYPOWER offers a 7800X3D + RTX 5070 Ti system for $2249. This means the RTX 5070 Ti system is $450 more expensive than the RX 9070 XT or RX 9070.

3

AVG Whirlwind Gaming PC specs:

  • Build and Support in USA
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 8 Cores and 16 processing threads, based on AMD "Zen 5" architecture
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16G
  • Motherboard: B650 Motherboard M-ATX 4DIMM: CEC Compliance
  • RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz
  • SSD: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD 4th Gen
  • CPU Cooler: 360mm Liquid Cooler for Unlocked CPU
  • PSU: 850W Gold Rated; CEC Compliance
  • Case: AVGPC Whirlwind Frameless White
  • Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
  • VR Ready
  • Peripheral: Basic Gaming Keyboard and Gaming Mouse included
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

