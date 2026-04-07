TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

ASUS raises prices for its Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs by up to 17%

The ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition GPUs have both received notable price increases.

ASUS raises prices for its Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs by up to 17%
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: ASUS has raised US prices for its Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and TUF GAMING models by up to 17.5%, reflecting AMD's GPU price hikes amid a memory crisis. Some retailers still offer older stock at lower prices, making now a good time to buy before the increases fully take effect.

As spotted by VideoCardz, it looks like ASUS has just increased the prices of its flagship RDNA 4 offerings in the US: the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and the ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition. Although there has been no official word from ASUS of the increase, the new prices are already up on the official store and have even made their way to retailers like Amazon and B&H.

The ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and the ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition.
2
The ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and the ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition.

Based on the double-digit percentage increase, this appears to be a direct response to AMD raising prices on its 16GB GPUs amid the current memory crisis affecting the wider industry. The ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT has seen its price increase from $799.99 to $939.99, a 17.5% increase, which is reflected on the aggregate site PCPartPicker.

As for the flagship ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT, its price has risen from $849.99 to $989.99, a 16.5% increase. Although the $599 MSRP set by AMD for the Radeon RX 9070 XT has never really been a reality for most Radeon RX 9070 XT models, this new price for the TUF GAMING variant represents a massive 65% increase over what some gamers were able to spend to pick up a Radeon RX 9070 XT at launch.

The good news is that the new pricing hasn't reached all retailers yet, as the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition is still available for $799.99 on Amazon and Newegg. This is most likely a reflection of older, pre-price-increase stock still being out there, so if you've been eyeing this model in particular, now might be the time to pick it up. Over at Newegg, you can still pick up a range of Radeon RX 9070 XT cards at notably lower price points, including the SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 9070 XT for $769.99 and the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT for $709.99.

Photo of the ASUS Radeon RX 9070 XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS Radeon RX 9070 XT Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$799.99 USD
$799.99 USD-
Buy
$799.99 USD
$799.99 USD-
Buy
$1036.89 CAD
$1099.99 CAD-
Buy
$1099.99 CAD
$1099.99 CAD-
Buy
$799.99 USD
$799.99 USD-
Buy
$799.99 USD
$799.99 USD-
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 4/7/2026 at 10:12 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Sources:videocardz.com, pcpartpicker.com, shop.asus.com, and shop.asus.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles