Several AMD RX 9070 XT models drop to $699, paired with a free SSD, PSU, or AIO

While still $100 over MSRP, the extra goodies and a free copy of Crimson Desert help bridge the gap and sweeten the deal for interested customers.

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TL;DR: AMD's RX 9070 XT is now available for $699 with promo codes on Newegg, bundled with free hardware like SSDs, PSUs, or AIO coolers, effectively lowering its price near MSRP despite rising DRAM costs. Amazon offers the Sapphire Pulse model at $699 with a $70 game bundle but no extra hardware.

AMD's RX 9070 XT is finally trending towards reasonable territory, with three custom triple-fan models from Sapphire, GIGABYTE, and ASRock now available for $699 via promo codes, courtesy of VideoCardz. In fact, Newegg has bundled these GPUs with extra hardware. Depending on the listing, builders can walk away with either a free 512GB SSD, a 750W PSU, or a 360mm AIO at no extra cost.

With no manufacturer immune to the recent surge in DRAM costs, GPU prices have been trending upward for months, with models having more than 8GB of memory hit the hardest. This has caused a significant restructuring in the mid-range market, where the RTX 5070 has climbed to $649 from its $549 launch, while the RTX 5070 Ti is reaching four-digit territory. It took several months for the RX 9070 XT to finally hit its $599 MSRP. This milestone only lasted several weeks before the DRAM crisis took hold, sending prices shooting above $700.

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Newegg lists three models of the RX 9070 XT. The ASRock Challenger includes a 360mm AIO ($70 value), the GIGABYTE Gaming OC comes with a 512GB Gen 4 SSD ($113 value), and the Sapphire Pulse features a 750W PSU ($80 value). While all listings have a base price of $729, applying the on-site promo codes brings the final price down to $699. This is not a direct price cut, but the math speaks for itself. If you factor in the bundled goodies, the effective value of the GPU drops to near MSRP levels.

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A similar listing at Amazon features the Sapphire Pulse model for $699 (down from $769 with a promo code). Notably, Amazon does not offer any extra hardware components as Newegg does. Additionally, these listings are part of AMD's Crimson Desert game bundle, which is worth $70. While not as enticing, it is surely better than comparable models on the website, which hover in the $719-$819 price bracket at the time of writing.