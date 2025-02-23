All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Skyblivion, the fan remake of Oblivion in Skyrim's engine, nears completion

During a recent developer livestream, the Skyblivion team shared some promising progress updates on their ambitious remake and its path to completion.

Skyblivion, the fan remake of Oblivion in Skyrim's engine, nears completion
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: In a recent developer livestream, the Skyblivion team shared updates on their fan-made remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, built within Skyrim's engine. The project, which has been in development since 2012, is on track for a 2025 release.

In a recent developer livestream, the team behind the ambitious Skyblivion project shared some promising updates regarding the mod's completion.

For those unfamiliar with the project, Skyblivion is a fan-made remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion built within Skyrim's engine. It has been in development for over 11 years, and aims to modernize the classic RPG with improved visuals, mechanics, and world design while staying faithful to the original experience.

Throughout the stream, the developers confirmed that Skyblivion is still on track for a 2025 release. While unable to commit to a specific date, they were able to share that several major cities, including Cheydinhal, are fully completed with expanded environments to boot. Bug fixes, optimization, and balancing take on key priority, along with additional tasks such as finalizing enemy scaling, quest testing, and completing the remaining cities.

Credit: Rebelzize
3

Credit: Rebelzize

The gameplay showcases a playthrough of a Fighter's Guild questline, highlighting the redesigned cities, sound, and armor design improvements. The stream also features 'A Brush With Death,' often remembered as one of the most memorable Oblivion questlines, recreated in the vibrant new engine.

The overhaul also targets gameplay mechanics, with an entirely new Fallout-style leveling system, revised enemy scaling, and revamped boss fights to match. The mod moves beyond simply 'converting' the game into a new engine-it revamps almost every aspect of the gameplay experience, from sound design to quest rewards and the skeletal structure of NPCs.

Credit: Rebelzize
3

Credit: Rebelzize

Despite a long and challenging development process, the Skyblivion team has remained steadfast with the ambitious project. The team of 50+ is entirely volunteer-based, meaning each of the developers, artists, and contributors has been operating on purely passion-driven efforts for over a decade. The team also does not accept donations for the Skyblivion project itself; instead, during their recent charity stream, they encouraged supporters to direct their funding to Make-A-Wish. The mod itself will be made available entirely for free.

To learn more about the project, check out the Skyblivion website.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$52.01 USD
- -
Buy
$86.80 CAD
- -
Buy
£45.62
- -
Buy
$52.01 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2025 at 12:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, skyblivion.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles