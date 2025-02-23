Skyblivion, the fan remake of Oblivion in Skyrim's engine, nears completion

During a recent developer livestream, the Skyblivion team shared some promising progress updates on their ambitious remake and its path to completion.

TL;DR: In a recent developer livestream, the Skyblivion team shared updates on their fan-made remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, built within Skyrim's engine. The project, which has been in development since 2012, is on track for a 2025 release. In a recent developer livestream, the Skyblivion team shared updates on their fan-made remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, built within Skyrim's engine. The project, which has been in development since 2012, is on track for a 2025 release.

In a recent developer livestream, the team behind the ambitious Skyblivion project shared some promising updates regarding the mod's completion.

For those unfamiliar with the project, Skyblivion is a fan-made remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion built within Skyrim's engine. It has been in development for over 11 years, and aims to modernize the classic RPG with improved visuals, mechanics, and world design while staying faithful to the original experience.

Throughout the stream, the developers confirmed that Skyblivion is still on track for a 2025 release. While unable to commit to a specific date, they were able to share that several major cities, including Cheydinhal, are fully completed with expanded environments to boot. Bug fixes, optimization, and balancing take on key priority, along with additional tasks such as finalizing enemy scaling, quest testing, and completing the remaining cities.

3

Credit: Rebelzize

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The gameplay showcases a playthrough of a Fighter's Guild questline, highlighting the redesigned cities, sound, and armor design improvements. The stream also features 'A Brush With Death,' often remembered as one of the most memorable Oblivion questlines, recreated in the vibrant new engine.

The overhaul also targets gameplay mechanics, with an entirely new Fallout-style leveling system, revised enemy scaling, and revamped boss fights to match. The mod moves beyond simply 'converting' the game into a new engine-it revamps almost every aspect of the gameplay experience, from sound design to quest rewards and the skeletal structure of NPCs.

3

Credit: Rebelzize

Despite a long and challenging development process, the Skyblivion team has remained steadfast with the ambitious project. The team of 50+ is entirely volunteer-based, meaning each of the developers, artists, and contributors has been operating on purely passion-driven efforts for over a decade. The team also does not accept donations for the Skyblivion project itself; instead, during their recent charity stream, they encouraged supporters to direct their funding to Make-A-Wish. The mod itself will be made available entirely for free.

To learn more about the project, check out the Skyblivion website.