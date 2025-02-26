Valve leaker claims 'Deckard' standalone VR headset launching in late 2025

A new leak claims Valve will launch Deckard, a standalone VR headset, in late 2025, with in-house games, SteamOS, and a high-end hybrid experience.

Valve leaker @Gabe Follower claims that Valve's standalone VR headset, Deckard, is set to launch in late 2025 for $1,200, running a VR-adapted SteamOS and supporting flat-screen Steam Deck games in VR, though details remain unconfirmed.

Valve leaker @Gabe Follower shared on X that several sources have confirmed Valve's plans to launch Deckard, a standalone wireless VR headset targeting a late 2025 release. Unlike the Valve Index, Deckard will reportedly function independently without needing a PC, running on a modified version of SteamOS adapted for VR.

The leaker claims the full bundle will be priced at $1,200 and will include in-house games or demos that are already completed. Additionally, previously leaked models of new controllers (codename Roy), discovered in a SteamVR update, are cited as further evidence of Valve's ongoing VR development.

Credit: @GabeFollower

One of Deckard's key features, according to the leak, is its ability to play flat-screen Steam Deck games in VR on a big screen, potentially making it a high-end hybrid device that bridges VR and traditional gaming.

Despite the steep price tag, Valve would reportedly be selling the headset at a loss, aiming to provide a premium experience without cutting costs. Behind-closed-doors presentations could begin soon, suggesting an official announcement may not be far off.

With competition intensifying in the standalone VR space, Deckard could be Valve's response to Meta and Apple's latest headsets, leveraging Steam's vast game library, standalone capabilities, and experiences like Half-Life: Alyx.

While the leak aligns with past reports and speculation, as always, plans could change, and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until Valve makes an official announcement.