All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Virtual & Augmented Reality and 3D

Valve leaker claims 'Deckard' standalone VR headset launching in late 2025

A new leak claims Valve will launch Deckard, a standalone VR headset, in late 2025, with in-house games, SteamOS, and a high-end hybrid experience.

Valve leaker claims 'Deckard' standalone VR headset launching in late 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Valve leaker @Gabe Follower claims that Valve's standalone VR headset, Deckard, is set to launch in late 2025 for $1,200, running a VR-adapted SteamOS and supporting flat-screen Steam Deck games in VR, though details remain unconfirmed.

Valve leaker @Gabe Follower shared on X that several sources have confirmed Valve's plans to launch Deckard, a standalone wireless VR headset targeting a late 2025 release. Unlike the Valve Index, Deckard will reportedly function independently without needing a PC, running on a modified version of SteamOS adapted for VR.

The leaker claims the full bundle will be priced at $1,200 and will include in-house games or demos that are already completed. Additionally, previously leaked models of new controllers (codename Roy), discovered in a SteamVR update, are cited as further evidence of Valve's ongoing VR development.

Valve leaker claims 'Deckard' standalone VR headset launching in late 2025 324
5
Valve leaker claims 'Deckard' standalone VR headset launching in late 2025 462
5
Valve leaker claims 'Deckard' standalone VR headset launching in late 2025 887
5
Credit: @GabeFollower
5

Credit: @GabeFollower

One of Deckard's key features, according to the leak, is its ability to play flat-screen Steam Deck games in VR on a big screen, potentially making it a high-end hybrid device that bridges VR and traditional gaming.

Despite the steep price tag, Valve would reportedly be selling the headset at a loss, aiming to provide a premium experience without cutting costs. Behind-closed-doors presentations could begin soon, suggesting an official announcement may not be far off.

With competition intensifying in the standalone VR space, Deckard could be Valve's response to Meta and Apple's latest headsets, leveraging Steam's vast game library, standalone capabilities, and experiences like Half-Life: Alyx.

While the leak aligns with past reports and speculation, as always, plans could change, and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until Valve makes an official announcement.

Photo of the ValveIndex VRProduct Type: Full Kit
Best Deals: ValveIndex VRProduct Type: Full Kit
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1679 USD
$1659 USD $1663.98 USD
Buy
$1633.22 CAD
$1633.22 CAD $1633.22 CAD
Buy
£1540
£1540 £1545
Buy
$1679 USD
$1659 USD $1663.98 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2025 at 6:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles