Spider-Man 2 PC players really don't like MJ's face, modders show

Spider-Man 2 for PC launched roughly three weeks ago to mixed reviews from fans due to its performance issues. However, one of the new title's saving graces is mod support, and the community has been quick to implement its own string of fixes, features, and reworks.

Aside from the required mod manager, the most downloaded mod on the Spider-Man 2 Nexus is 'Reworked MJ's Face'. The mod does exactly what you'd expect - it changes Mary Jane's face model in-game. A common complaint during the game's PS5 launch was that MJ looked older, and just different from the original game's appearance. While many liked the new look (myself included), others weren't a fan of the change - a preference that's clearly echoed from the download figures for the PC version's mods.

Speaking of original face models, you can also download a mod that adds back the original Peter Parker face, which John Bubniak modeled for the 2017 release before it was updated in Spider-Man: Remastered (2022). You'll also find improved versions of the fan-favorite Raimi suits, and a more refined version of Andrew Garfield's suit from The Amazing Spiderman: 2. Among various gameplay tweaks, quality-of-life changes, and graphics improvements.

However, it wouldn't be a modding community until things get (at least) a little crazy. You'll, of course, be able to find mods to play as CJ from GTA: San Andreas, Superman, Vegeta, Deadpool, Alex Mercer (Prototype), Cole (Infamous) and Batman.

While most of them are just re-skins, we'll see more advancements in the gameplay and visual departments over time. Perhaps a complete Superman overhaul or a fully featured Venom mod?

I, for one, am all for it.