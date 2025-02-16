Star Wars Battlefront 2 modders have built the Star Wars game of our dreams

Star Wars Battlefront 2 modders are close to releasing Kyber 2, an overhaul that provides the multiplayer Star Wars experience we've always wanted.

Star Wars Battlefront 2, released back in 2017, built an unfortunate legacy around its disgustingly greedy monetization practices. All in the name of 'pride and accomplishment' - this malpractice tainted a game that otherwise provided an incredibly authentic Star Wars experience. Fortunately for fans, the modding community has been quietly giving the game a new life.

Kyber V2 is a project that brings a 'new era of content and experiences' to the game. The content side of the mod, Battlefront+, adds a cast of 22 new heroes, including fan favorites Djin Djarin, Ahsoka Tano, Asajj Ventress, and Jango Fett - with custom voice lines, abilities, and skins to match.

You'll also find 30 new ground troopers, ranging from Gungan warriors to Clone sharpshooters and resistance smugglers to rebel pilots. All of which come equipped with their own custom abilities and playstyles. You'll also find 66 new blasters, over 90 new skins, new maps, weather and daytime map variants, and more.

Kyber also addresses the infrastructure side of the game, adding 24/7 dedicated servers, a server browser, mod support, stat tracking, and even features like proximity voice chat. The scope of the mod is just staggering, and it was all developed by a team of passionate fans turned developers.

The final phase of playtesting for Kyber V2 is currently underway, with over 8,000 playtesters currently helping refine the experience. We don't have a specific release date (it was originally slated for 2024), but as the developers and playtesters push towards a final launch - I'd expect we'll see a full release any week now.

You can sign up to apply for playtesting or donate through the project's website. New waves are being accepted regularly, and you can stay up-to-date on the latest through the project's Discord.