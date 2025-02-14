All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

GTA-6 inspired 'mystery project' shuts down the streets of Tampa

Footage has emerged of a GTA-6 'mystery project' in Tampa, with local police closing down the streets and film crews spotted by local residents.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: A high-budget film project in Tampa Bay, Florida, is drawing attention for its resemblance to GTA 6, featuring an actor similar to the game's co-protagonist, Jason, and set photos showing police cars and dead bodies.

A high-budget film project in Tampa, Florida, has been sparking discussions due to its seeming resemblance to GTA 6. The footage features an actor bearing a close resemblance to Jason, the game's co-protagonist. You can also spot a green McLaren, presumably for the 'simulated carjacking' featured in the mystery short film.

A Reddit user first posted the footage to the Tampa subreddit, where users immediately drew comparisons to the anticipated game franchise. The actor in question is dressed in a similar outfit to Jason in the GTA 6 leaks, bearing an assault rifle as he marches up a closed-off street.

Credit: Loganzuloaga
4

Credit: Loganzuloaga

In the same post, citizens posted photos of emails that claimed to relate to the project, with Tampa Police informing citizens that the streets would be closed for the filming of a short film that'simulates a carjacking' and includes 'fake weapons for dramatization purposes.'

Credit: Excellent_Oven73
4

Credit: Excellent_Oven73

The scope and production budget seemingly exceed that of a typical YouTube or fan film, with more set photos emerging that feature police cars and dead bodies. The 'Film Tampa Bay' Instagram page also posted a teaser two days prior, highlighting a car exploding in a police shootout sequence that appears to relate to the project.

Credit: bentley6891
4

Credit: bentley6891

Descriptions on the police cars read 'Magic City Police.' This term does not directly affiliate with any known locations in GTA, but it does share the same name as IMDB series Magic City, a 1950s mob drama filmed in Miami Beach. Even then, this does not explain the modern setting nor the actor that closely resembles Jason.

There's no evidence of an official affiliation with Rockstar Games. As more details emerge, we're currently awaiting confirmation regarding the project, the crew involved, and any other relevant information.

NEWS SOURCES:dexerto.com, old.reddit.com, x.com, instagram.com

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

