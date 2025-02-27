AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT tested in Furmark: RTX 4080 perf, while RDNA 4 GPU runs at a cool 55C

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card stress tested in FurMark: performance sits at RTX 4080 levels, while RDNA 4 GPU runs at just 55C.

TL;DR: AMD is set to unveil its Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with performance comparable to the RTX 4080. The Radeon RX 9070 XT achieves impressive thermal efficiency, running at 55C under load. AMD is set to unveil its Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with performance comparable to the RTX 4080. The Radeon RX 9070 XT achieves impressive thermal efficiency, running at 55C under load.

AMD is on the eve of unveiling its next-generation Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with early tests in FurMark revealing performance levels of around the RTX 4080 while the Navi 48 XTX GPU inside runs at just 55C under load.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a new post on the AnandTech forums by user "gaav87" with the Radeon RX 9070 XT installed and FurMark running in the background, the custom GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card used to also run Geekbench, resulting in a score of 20703 points (345FPS).

Comparing the 20703 points from the Radeon RX 9070 XT to the closest GeForce RTX series GPU points to the GeForce RTX 4080 with 20702 points (344FPS). The Radeon RX 9070 XT was running drivers from the Linux Mesa 25.0 stack, while the RTX 4080 was running Windows drivers.

3

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT was also reaching a FurMark score of 7979 points at the 4K resolution, just behind the GeForce RTX 4080 with its 8030 points.

However, the most impressive thing here for me are the thermal results: the Radeon RX 9070 XT (at least the custom GIGABYTE RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G variant) runs at just 55C under full 100% load. This is bloody impressive, considering that running FurMark will max out the thermals on your card and have your fans telling you it's time for a break.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are fantastic with thermals as it is, but now AMD is joining the party with its Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs with great thermal performance. Remember we'll see no reference Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with AIB partners set to unveil and launch their custom RDNA 4 cards in the weeks ahead.