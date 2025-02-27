All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT tested in Furmark: RTX 4080 perf, while RDNA 4 GPU runs at a cool 55C

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card stress tested in FurMark: performance sits at RTX 4080 levels, while RDNA 4 GPU runs at just 55C.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT tested in Furmark: RTX 4080 perf, while RDNA 4 GPU runs at a cool 55C
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: AMD is set to unveil its Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with performance comparable to the RTX 4080. The Radeon RX 9070 XT achieves impressive thermal efficiency, running at 55C under load.

AMD is on the eve of unveiling its next-generation Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards, with early tests in FurMark revealing performance levels of around the RTX 4080 while the Navi 48 XTX GPU inside runs at just 55C under load.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT tested in Furmark: RTX 4080 perf, while RDNA 4 GPU runs at a cool 55C 71
3

In a new post on the AnandTech forums by user "gaav87" with the Radeon RX 9070 XT installed and FurMark running in the background, the custom GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card used to also run Geekbench, resulting in a score of 20703 points (345FPS).

Comparing the 20703 points from the Radeon RX 9070 XT to the closest GeForce RTX series GPU points to the GeForce RTX 4080 with 20702 points (344FPS). The Radeon RX 9070 XT was running drivers from the Linux Mesa 25.0 stack, while the RTX 4080 was running Windows drivers.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT tested in Furmark: RTX 4080 perf, while RDNA 4 GPU runs at a cool 55C 72
3

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT was also reaching a FurMark score of 7979 points at the 4K resolution, just behind the GeForce RTX 4080 with its 8030 points.

However, the most impressive thing here for me are the thermal results: the Radeon RX 9070 XT (at least the custom GIGABYTE RX 9070 XT GAMING OC 16G variant) runs at just 55C under full 100% load. This is bloody impressive, considering that running FurMark will max out the thermals on your card and have your fans telling you it's time for a break.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are fantastic with thermals as it is, but now AMD is joining the party with its Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs with great thermal performance. Remember we'll see no reference Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with AIB partners set to unveil and launch their custom RDNA 4 cards in the weeks ahead.

Photo of the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Best Deals: Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$667.37 USD
$695.10 USD $624.17 USD
Buy
$549.98 USD
$539.99 USD $499.98 USD
Buy
$982.79 CAD
$933.49 CAD $1023.35 CAD
Buy
$815.48 CAD
$806.98 CAD $719.98 CAD
Buy
£449
£473.38 £449
Buy
$667.37 USD
$695.10 USD $624.17 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2025 at 11:53 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles