Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT leaks: flagship RDNA 4 GPU boosts to 3.1GHz, 260-330W power

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card expected to have 3.1GHz GPU boost, 260-330W TBP depending on the model.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card, featuring the RDNA 4 architecture, is rumored to have a boost clock of up to 3.1GHz and a TBP ranging from 260W to 330W. It is expected to outperform the RX 7900 XTX by 45% in RT gaming and will be unveiled at CES 2025.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card rumors are swirling, with the flagship RDNA 4 chip said to boost at up to 3.1GHz and have a 260W to 330W TBP depending on the AIB model.

2

In a new post on Chiphell, we're learning that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card will have a reference board design with a TBP (Total Board Power) of around 260W, while custom Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards will chow down on up to 330W of power. This is a 27% difference, allowing for some heavy overclocking on the better-built custom 9070 XT graphics cards.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT is expected to have a 2.8GHz base GPU clock, with boost clocks of the flagship RDNA 4 chip hitting 3.0GHz to 3.1GHz depending on the model.

Staying within the 260W TBP, AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT should fall between NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 cards, with gaming performance out of the RX 9070 XT sitting within 5% of the RTX 4070 that the Chiphell user reported.

We've heard in previous rumors that the new Radeon RX 9070 XT is expected to be 45% faster in RT gaming over the RDNA 3-based flagship RX 7900 XTX graphics card, as well as custom models coming from PowerColor in the form of the new "Reaper" series coming in 2025.

AMD will unveil its new RDNA 4 GPU architecture, as well as its new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards at CES 2025 in just over a week's time.

Gaming Editor

