CPU, APU & Chipsets

NVIDIA x MediaTek rumored on new AI smartphone chip now, AI PC chip to debut at Comptuex 2025

NVIDIA and MediaTek reportedly working on AI smartphone chip according to fresh rumors, with its AI PC processor now pegged for Computex 2025 reveal.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA and MediaTek are reportedly collaborating on a new AI smartphone chip and an Arm-based AI PC processor, expected to debut at Computex 2025. This partnership aims to enhance NVIDIA's presence in the custom chip market. The AI PC chip will utilize TSMC's 3nm process and Blackwell architecture.

NVIDIA and MediaTek have reportedly explored expanding its business cooperation, with rumors that the companies are now working on a new AI smartphone chip, with its Arm-based AI PC processor expected to debut at Computex 2025 in May.

NVIDIA x MediaTek rumored on new AI smartphone chip now, AI PC chip to debut at Comptuex 2025 16
2

In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA and MediaTek's partnership might see a new AI smartphone chip produced, without many details provided, but the decision is being driven by NVIDIA expressing its desire over the years to dominate the custom chip markets.

NVIDIA and MediaTek have been working on a new Arm-based AI PC processor that was meant to be revealed earlier this year at CES 2025, but that obviously didn't happen. The new AI PC chip is meant to be based on the Arm architecture, fabbed on TMSC's new 3nm process node, with a GPU based on the Blackwell architecture.

Samsung has been failing in the smartphone processor industry for years now, bleeding market share to the likes of Qualcomm and Apple, but with NVIDIA and MediaTek jumping into the AI smartphone processor market, would certainly change things up.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

