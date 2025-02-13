NVIDIA x MediaTek rumored on new AI smartphone chip now, AI PC chip to debut at Comptuex 2025

NVIDIA and MediaTek have reportedly explored expanding its business cooperation, with rumors that the companies are now working on a new AI smartphone chip, with its Arm-based AI PC processor expected to debut at Computex 2025 in May.
In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA and MediaTek's partnership might see a new AI smartphone chip produced, without many details provided, but the decision is being driven by NVIDIA expressing its desire over the years to dominate the custom chip markets.
NVIDIA and MediaTek have been working on a new Arm-based AI PC processor that was meant to be revealed earlier this year at CES 2025, but that obviously didn't happen. The new AI PC chip is meant to be based on the Arm architecture, fabbed on TMSC's new 3nm process node, with a GPU based on the Blackwell architecture.
Samsung has been failing in the smartphone processor industry for years now, bleeding market share to the likes of Qualcomm and Apple, but with NVIDIA and MediaTek jumping into the AI smartphone processor market, would certainly change things up.