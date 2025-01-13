All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

NVIDIA AI PC SoC rumored as N1: Blackwell + Arm chip debut in Lenovo laptop at Computex 2025

NVIDIA N1 and N1x AI PC processors teased: Windows on Arm SoC features Blackwell GPU cores, 180-200 TOPS for AI, with Computex 2025 reveal.

NVIDIA AI PC SoC rumored as N1: Blackwell + Arm chip debut in Lenovo laptop at Computex 2025
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's new AI PC processors, featuring the Blackwell GPU architecture, are expected to be revealed at Computex 2025. The high-end N1x and mid-range N1 chips, developed with MediaTek and fabbed by TSMC, aim to significantly outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon X in the Windows on Arm market. Production targets include 3 million units in Q4 2024 and 13 million in FY 2026.

NVIDIA's new AI PC processors were rumored for CES 2025, but fresh rumors point to a Computex 2025 reveal, while some more information on the Windows on Arm chip has surfaced.

In a new post on X by leaker Hong Anh Phu, we're learning that NVIDIA's new Windows on Arm SoC will feature the Blackwell GPU architecture with 150-200 TOPS of AI workload performance, and it'll be called N1x for the high-end SKU, and N1 for mid-range.

NVIDIA is working with MediaTek on the new AI PC processor, which will be fabbed by TSMC, and expected to have 3 million chips produced in Q4 2024, while in FY 2026 we're to expect 13 million units to ship. A far cry from the kinda pathetic numbers of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X AI PC laptops which sold just 720,000 units and captured only 0.8% of the market.

NVIDIA is coming in like a wrecking ball to the Windows on Arm (WoA) market, like it has for GPUs and gaming over the last couple of decades. The new NVIDIA N1 series AI PC processor has turrned up in a new Lenovo Yoga 9 2-in-1 laptop, which we should see unveiled at Computex 2025 which is only 5 months away.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

