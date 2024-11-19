NVIDIA launches new 'AI PC' channel, getting ready for its new AI PC processor in 2025

NVIDIA opens up a new AI PC channel on X as the company expands in the AI market: consumer AI PC processor coming in 2025, and so much more.

NVIDIA has launched a new AI PC channel on X to support its expansion into the AI PC processor market by 2025. The channel highlights collaborations with Microsoft to enhance AI development on RTX AI PCs, which are already running over 600 AI-powered Windows apps and games globally.

NVIDIA has just launched a new AI PC channel account on X for all things happening in the AI PC business, preparing the groundwork for its huge push into the AI PC processor market in 2025, and more.

The new NVIDIA AI PC channel is here on X with a simple post of "Hey there! 👋 Welcome to the new NVIDIA AI PC channel! 💻 Whether you are deep into AI or just a little curious, we're here to explore the power of AI on your local PC. Follow along for the latest news, tech, and AI inspiration. 🚀"

Another post from the new AI PC channel, points towards NVIDIA and Microsoft supercharging AI development on RTX AI PCs, with the company noting on its website that generative AI-powered laptops and PCs are "unlocking advancements in gaming, content creation, productivity and development".

There are over 600 Windows apps and games running AI locally on over 100 million GeForce RTX AI PCs worldwide right now, but at Microsoft Ignite, NVIDIA and Microsoft announced tools that will help Windows developers quickly build and optimize AI-powered apps on RTX AI PCs, making local AI more accessible.

These new tools will enable application and game developers to use the powerful RTX GPUs to accelerate complex AI workflows for applications like AI agents, app assistants, and digital humans. You can read all about this news here.

NVIDIA points out that AI processors are in every GeForce RTX GPU delivering chart-busting levels of performance across the most demanding games, apps, and workflows. The company goes as far as benchmarking its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card against Apple's previous-gen M2 Ultra processor with some major performance boosts.

The RTX 4090 is 8x faster in AI image generation, 3.8x faster in 3D rendering, 2.6x faster in photo editing, and 2.3x faster in video editing.