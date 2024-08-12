NVIDIA and MediaTek's new Arm-based AI chip rumored for 1H 2025 to fight Intel, AMD, Qualcomm

MediaTek and NVIDIA expected to unveil their Arm-based AI processor in the first half of 2025, will fight AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm's new AI processors.

The rumors earlier this year about NVIDIA and MediaTek co-developing an Arm-based AI processor continue marching on, with the new Arm-based AI processor for Windows systems expected in the first half of 2025.

In a new report from MyDrivers, we're learning that the new Arm-based SoC co-developed between MediaTek and NVIDIA will debut this year, and aim directly for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series SoCs (as they're Arm-based chips). The new AI processor will also compete against AMD and Intel, with their respective AI processors based on the x86 architecture.

NVIDIA and MediaTek's new AI processor will reportedly be made on TSMC's new 3nm process node, based on the Arm architecture, and feature RTX everywhere (of course). The new chip is reportedly in the design phase, with verification and sampling expected to occur in Q4 2024, which leads directly into a 2025 launch.

CES 2025 would be a fantastic time for NVIDIA and MediaTek to take the stage and unveil its new Arm-based AI processor... taking away a lot of that thunder from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm in early 2025. The unveiling would be big enough on its own, with a release in the months after (1H 2025).