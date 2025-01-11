NVIDIA AI PC chip reveal didn't happen at CES 2025, AMD Strix Halo APU killer is still cooking

TL;DR: NVIDIA's Arm-based AI PC processor, developed with MediaTek and fabbed by TSMC, is expected to deliver performance comparable to GeForce RTX 5070 and 5080 GPUs. Although not unveiled at CES 2025, leaks suggest it will rival AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series. The processor may feature 20 cores and be used in laptops. NVIDIA's Arm-based AI PC processor, developed with MediaTek and fabbed by TSMC, is expected to deliver performance comparable to GeForce RTX 5070 and 5080 GPUs. Although not unveiled at CES 2025, leaks suggest it will rival AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series. The processor may feature 20 cores and be used in laptops.

NVIDIA was expected to unveil its new Arm-based AI PC processor at CES 2025, but that obviously didn't happen -- we got the GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU unveiling -- but now we've got some rather huge leaks on the AI PC processor that is still cooking in the ovens at NVIDIA.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're learning that NVIDIA's purported Arm-based AI PC processor -- which it's reportedly working with MediaTek on, and will be fabbed by TSMC -- and that we can expect close to GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti on desktop, or even RTX 5080 Laptop GPU performance... wow.

NVIDIA's just-announced, and soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 5070 ships with 6144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7 memory, and 988 TOPS of AI performance. NVIDIA could use a monster Blackwell GPU and tweak the amount of CPU cores that they want, and it would be an absolute Strix Halo APU killer, AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series processors that were unveiled at CES 2025.

MLID's source told him: "Just so you know, that Blackwell SoC shown inside"Project Digits", some variant of that is also meant to be used as an APU in laptops, and actually I had heard that Jensen was supposed to reveal the laptop variants of that at CES".

The source continued, adding: "I don't know if plans have changed due to concerns about Windows on Arm or something, but that is a possibility since leadership is very sensitive about launching this sort of product too soon. They want a complete twinner with their first-generation of laptop APUs. Oh, and I'm unsure of exact GPU specs - but I can tell you that the CPU die at least has 10 x P-Cores & 10 x E-Cores for a total of 20 cores in the full "double chip".