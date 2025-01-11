NVIDIA AI PC chip reveal didn't happen at CES 2025, AMD Strix Halo APU killer is still cooking

NVIDIA was expected to unveil its new Arm-based AI PC processor at CES 2025, but that obviously didn't happen -- we got the GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU unveiling -- but now we've got some rather huge leaks on the AI PC processor that is still cooking in the ovens at NVIDIA.
In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're learning that NVIDIA's purported Arm-based AI PC processor -- which it's reportedly working with MediaTek on, and will be fabbed by TSMC -- and that we can expect close to GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti on desktop, or even RTX 5080 Laptop GPU performance... wow.
NVIDIA's just-announced, and soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 5070 ships with 6144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7 memory, and 988 TOPS of AI performance. NVIDIA could use a monster Blackwell GPU and tweak the amount of CPU cores that they want, and it would be an absolute Strix Halo APU killer, AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series processors that were unveiled at CES 2025.
- Read more: NVIDIA launches 'AI PC' channel, preps for its new AI PC processor in 2025
- Read more: NVIDIA AI PC chip leak: RTX 4070 Laptop GPU perf at 65W while gaming
- Read more: NVIDIA aiming for high-end segment with first consumer CPU, expected in 2025
- Read more: NVIDIA x MediaTek AI PC SoC in 2H 2025: used by Dell, Lenovo, HP, and ASUS
- Read more: Dell teases Arm-based processor from NVIDIA inside next-gen AI PC in 2025
- Read more: NVIDIA says RTX is the 'premium' AI PC platform, NPUs are for 'basic' AI PCs
MLID's source told him: "Just so you know, that Blackwell SoC shown inside"Project Digits", some variant of that is also meant to be used as an APU in laptops, and actually I had heard that Jensen was supposed to reveal the laptop variants of that at CES".
The source continued, adding: "I don't know if plans have changed due to concerns about Windows on Arm or something, but that is a possibility since leadership is very sensitive about launching this sort of product too soon. They want a complete twinner with their first-generation of laptop APUs. Oh, and I'm unsure of exact GPU specs - but I can tell you that the CPU die at least has 10 x P-Cores & 10 x E-Cores for a total of 20 cores in the full "double chip".