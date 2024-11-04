NVIDIA is aiming for high-end segment with its first consumer CPU, expected in 2025

NVIDIA and MediaTek's upcoming Arm-based consumer-focused CPU is aiming for the high-end market according to new reports, expected in the second half of 2025.
In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA's new AI PC processor will join the fray with Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel by laying the foundation for the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem. NVIDIA plans to join the AI PC processor game and use its gigantic ecosystem of partners to design, and deliver regular applications and games for its Arm-based processors.
Not just that, but NVIDIA is also cooking up its new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" desktop graphics cards, and its new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop series "Blackwell" mobile GPUs, which will end up being featured inside of these new AI PCs with an NVIDIA + MediaTek CPU based on the Arm architecture.
- Read more: NVIDIA x MediaTek AI PC SoC to arrive in 2H 2025: will be used by Dell, Lenovo, HP, and ASUS
Arm-based AI PC processors are limited to Qualcomm and its new Snapdragon X platform, which for most users absolutely sucks, and so does Windows on Arm for that matter. But, it's getting better and better... and with more hardware players joining the fray -- NVIDIA and MediaTek in this case -- hopefully we see things continue to improve.
- Read more: Dell teases Arm-based processor from NVIDIA inside next-gen AI PC in 2025
- Read more: NVIDIA says RTX is the 'premium' AI PC platform, NPUs are for 'basic' AI PCs
NVIDIA has also previously said that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that CPUs and SoCs launching with new NPUs (Neural Processing Units for AI workloads) are for "Basic" AI PCs. The company is right, as a decent discrete GeForce RTX GPU can blow away any NPU inside of any CPU now, and for years to come.
- Read more: NVIDIA + MediaTek's AI PC chip rumor: 1H25 to fight Intel, AMD, Qualcomm
- Read more: NVIDIA, MediaTek co-developing an Arm-based AI processor for PCs
- Read more: NVIDIA says RTX is the 'premium' AI PC platform, NPUs are for 'basic' AI PCs
- Read more: MediaTek's in-house Arm-based AI server chip on TSMC's 3nm process in 2H 2025
- Read more: MediaTek is working on Arm-based chip, will run Windows
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen RTX and AI GPU IP will be found in MediaTek's new Dimensity SoCs
The new silicon will support advanced technologies, and will be mass-produced on TSMC's new 3nm process node, and will compete against Apple's new M4 chip, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors.