All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
CPU, APU & Chipsets

NVIDIA is aiming for high-end segment with its first consumer CPU, expected in 2025

NVIDIA and MediaTek's upcoming AI PC processor is expected to enter the high-end market in September 2025, with a wider release 'expected in March 2026'.

NVIDIA is aiming for high-end segment with its first consumer CPU, expected in 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA and MediaTek are developing a high-end Arm-based consumer CPU aimed at enhancing the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem, expected in the second half of 2025. This new AI PC processor will compete with offerings from Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel.

NVIDIA and MediaTek's upcoming Arm-based consumer-focused CPU is aiming for the high-end market according to new reports, expected in the second half of 2025.

NVIDIA is aiming for high-end segment with its first consumer CPU, expected in 2025 402
2

In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA's new AI PC processor will join the fray with Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel by laying the foundation for the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem. NVIDIA plans to join the AI PC processor game and use its gigantic ecosystem of partners to design, and deliver regular applications and games for its Arm-based processors.

Not just that, but NVIDIA is also cooking up its new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" desktop graphics cards, and its new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop series "Blackwell" mobile GPUs, which will end up being featured inside of these new AI PCs with an NVIDIA + MediaTek CPU based on the Arm architecture.

Arm-based AI PC processors are limited to Qualcomm and its new Snapdragon X platform, which for most users absolutely sucks, and so does Windows on Arm for that matter. But, it's getting better and better... and with more hardware players joining the fray -- NVIDIA and MediaTek in this case -- hopefully we see things continue to improve.

NVIDIA has also previously said that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that CPUs and SoCs launching with new NPUs (Neural Processing Units for AI workloads) are for "Basic" AI PCs. The company is right, as a decent discrete GeForce RTX GPU can blow away any NPU inside of any CPU now, and for years to come.

The new silicon will support advanced technologies, and will be mass-produced on TSMC's new 3nm process node, and will compete against Apple's new M4 chip, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors.

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 10:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:notebookcheck.net
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles