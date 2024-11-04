NVIDIA is aiming for high-end segment with its first consumer CPU, expected in 2025

NVIDIA and MediaTek's upcoming AI PC processor is expected to enter the high-end market in September 2025, with a wider release 'expected in March 2026'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA and MediaTek are developing a high-end Arm-based consumer CPU aimed at enhancing the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem, expected in the second half of 2025. This new AI PC processor will compete with offerings from Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel. NVIDIA and MediaTek are developing a high-end Arm-based consumer CPU aimed at enhancing the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem, expected in the second half of 2025. This new AI PC processor will compete with offerings from Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel.

NVIDIA and MediaTek's upcoming Arm-based consumer-focused CPU is aiming for the high-end market according to new reports, expected in the second half of 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA's new AI PC processor will join the fray with Microsoft, Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel by laying the foundation for the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem. NVIDIA plans to join the AI PC processor game and use its gigantic ecosystem of partners to design, and deliver regular applications and games for its Arm-based processors.

Not just that, but NVIDIA is also cooking up its new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" desktop graphics cards, and its new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop series "Blackwell" mobile GPUs, which will end up being featured inside of these new AI PCs with an NVIDIA + MediaTek CPU based on the Arm architecture.

Arm-based AI PC processors are limited to Qualcomm and its new Snapdragon X platform, which for most users absolutely sucks, and so does Windows on Arm for that matter. But, it's getting better and better... and with more hardware players joining the fray -- NVIDIA and MediaTek in this case -- hopefully we see things continue to improve.

NVIDIA has also previously said that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that CPUs and SoCs launching with new NPUs (Neural Processing Units for AI workloads) are for "Basic" AI PCs. The company is right, as a decent discrete GeForce RTX GPU can blow away any NPU inside of any CPU now, and for years to come.

The new silicon will support advanced technologies, and will be mass-produced on TSMC's new 3nm process node, and will compete against Apple's new M4 chip, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors.