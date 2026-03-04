TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

GeForce RTX 5050 with 9GB of VRAM is on the way

According to an insider, NVIDIA is planning to use the new 3GB GDDR7 memory dies on its entry-level GeForce RTX 5050, increasing the VRAM capacity by 1 GB.

GeForce RTX 5050 with 9GB of VRAM is on the way
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to release a GeForce RTX 5050 with 9GB of 3GB GDDR7 memory, boosting VRAM by 12.5% and bandwidth by 5%. The RTX 5060 will also switch to a cut-down RTX 5070 die with fewer CUDA cores due to supply issues, potentially requiring GPU design changes for partners.

With the availability of 3GB GDDR7 chips or modules, the original plan for the GeForce RTX 50 Series was for NVIDIA to use these to provide a 50% increase in VRAM capacity with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series.

Of course, with the way things have gone regarding memory, storage, and the AI industry gobbling up all capacity, the SUPER series refresh has been put on indefinite hold. But it does look like NVIDIA will use 3GB GDDR7 memory with the RTX 50 Series, albeit not on models that could benefit from a capacity increase.

According to known insider and leaker MEGAsizeGPU on social media, NVIDIA is apparently prepping to release a GeForce RTX 5050 9GB graphics card that will use the new 3GB memory chips. Compared to the current GeForce RTX 5050 8GB, this new configuration would use a 96-bit memory interface and 28 Gbps memory speed. This would deliver a 12.5% increase in VRAM capacity and a 5% increase in overall bandwidth, to 336 GB/s.

Of course, the initial response to this announcement would be wanting to see NVIDIA's two 8GB RTX Blackwell GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5050 and GeForce RTX 5060, become 12GB models using the new 3GB memory dies. This would alleviate VRAM bottlenecks when playing some games at 1080p and 1440p, and make the GeForce RTX 5060 a true RTX 3060 successor.

On the GeForce RTX 5060 front, MEGAsizeGPU also notes that, due to supply constraints, NVIDIA plans to use cut-down variants of the larger 'GB205' GeForce RTX 5070 die for upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 cards. This larger die, with 6144 CUDA Cores, would see that number cut down to 3840 CUDA Cores. It's a strange but potentially understandable solution given current market issues. Still, this move could force NVIDIA's partners to adapt their existing GeForce RTX 5060 designs to accommodate a new PCB, or switch to RTX 5070 designs and adapt them to use the RTX 5060's traditional 8-pin power connector.

Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$369.99 USD
--
Buy
$9999 AUD
$9999 AUD$9999 AUD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/4/2026 at 10:21 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles