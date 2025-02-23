GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 production reportedly delayed due to 'chip performance problems'

According to a new report, 'performance issues in the chips' for the upcoming GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 has led to production delays.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 GPUs face production delays due to performance issues and a Taiwan earthquake affecting TSMC wafer production. The RTX 5070 is set for a March 5, 2025, release at $549, but full production is delayed until mid-March. The RTX 5060 production isn't expected until mid-April. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 GPUs face production delays due to performance issues and a Taiwan earthquake affecting TSMC wafer production. The RTX 5070 is set for a March 5, 2025, release at $549, but full production is delayed until mid-March. The RTX 5060 production isn't expected until mid-April.

A new report from financial analyst and reporter Dan Nystedt and Taiwanese news outlet Commercial Times suggests that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 Series GPUs are experiencing production delays.

2

Despite reported production delays, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 is on track to launch on March 5.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Although the GeForce RTX 5060 has yet to be formally announced, the GeForce RTX 5070 is still on track for a March 5, 2025, release with a starting price of $549 USD. With full production for the GeForce RTX 5070 pushed back until mid-March, this could lead to another GeForce RTX 50 Series launch (like the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti) with limited stock and availability.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which launched last week, is currently sold out on Newegg, with all models listed as "Out of Stock. "According to this report, NVIDIA discovered "performance issues in the chips" for the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5070, which required a fix.

In addition, damage from a January 26 earthquake that affected Taiwan and the production of new wafers at TSMC has also delayed the full production of new RTX Blackwell chips. This new information (which hasn't been confirmed by official sources at either NVIDIA or TSMC) puts NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 production on track for mid-March and mid-April, respectively. And it could take several more weeks for global supply to reach various retail outlets and meet demand.

It doesn't help that we saw reports late last year that NVIDIA was ending production of its GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs early to make way for RTX Blackwell and the GeForce RTX 50 Series. Currently, this can be felt in PC markets across the globe, where it's challenging to obtain any GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU outside of the mainstream GeForce RTX 4060.