AMD RX 9070 GPU launch event rumored for February 20 - to steal NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti thunder?

If the current rumors are right, we can expect the full RX 9070 announcement in just over a week, followed by the GPUs going on sale come March 6.

AMD's RX 9070 graphics cards are set to be released in March, but there will be some kind of a launch announcement beforehand, and it might be pencilled in for very soon - next week, in fact.

A new rumor from the Chiphell forums, as highlighted by Tomasz Gawroński on X, claims that AMD has an RX 9070 XT launch planned for February 20.

This would be the full reveal of the graphics card (and presumably the vanilla RX 9070 as well), and previous rumors have indicated that later in February we'll get some kind of RDNA 4 press announcement from AMD. So, this very much backs up that idea (and furthermore, there's also a hint Frank Azor recently dropped that the full details on RDNA 4 graphics cards are "coming soon").

What's interesting about the date apparently selected is that February 20 is also the rumored release date for the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti - with plenty of gossip claiming that's when Team Green's next Blackwell GPU will go on sale.

So, if AMD wanted to run interference with that NVIDIA launch, the theorized RX 9070 reveal date would certainly do the trick.

An announcement later in February also lines up with the rumored on-sale date for RX 9070 models, which is March 6.

What's less clear is when NVIDIA might unleash the RTX 5070 (non-Ti version), and current rumors are suggesting it could be delayed to March (even though it was promised for a launch in February, just as with the Ti spin on this GPU).

The source of this rumor also floated the idea that AMD has an inbound RDNA 4 graphics card, a new spin on the RX 9070 XT that packs 32GB of RAM, due to arrive later in Q2 2025, perhaps in June.