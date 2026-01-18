ASUS statement says GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 5060 Ti 16GB GPUs are not 'end of life'

'ASUS will continue to support the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and is working closely with partners to stabilize supply.'

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: The ongoing DRAM crisis and memory shortages are causing significant supply constraints and price increases in the consumer tech market, impacting NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Despite rumors of discontinuation, ASUS and NVIDIA confirm the RTX 5070 Ti and 5060 Ti 16GB remain in production, with availability limited due to memory supply issues.

The current DRAM crisis and memory shortages are affecting all aspects of the consumer tech market, with things expected to get worse as we head into 2026. With price increases that are already here and months of rumors pointing to PC components like GPUs set to become increasingly hard to find, things took a turn for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series last week, after it was widely reported that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB cards were effectively being shelved or moved into 'end-of-life' status.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The key source for this was a Hardware Unboxed report, which stated that NVIDIA partner ASUS advised that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GPU was no longer available and no longer being produced. With ASUS being one of the biggest names in GeForce RTX GPUs, no ASUS PRIME or TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 5070 Ti cards does sound like NVIDIA has cancelled these models.

Naturally, this caused immediate and widespread backlash from the PC gaming community, with NVIDIA releasing a statement that it would "continue to ship all GeForce SKUs" in 2026 - including the RTX 5070 Ti. And with that, ASUS has also released a public statement that's pretty clear.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB have not been discontinued or designated as end-of-life (EOL). ASUS has no plans to stop selling these models. Current fluctuations in supply for both products are primarily due to memory supply constraints, which have temporarily affected production output and restocking cycles. As a result, availability may appear limited in certain markets, but this should not be interpreted as a production halt or product retirement. ASUS will continue to support the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and is working closely with partners to stabilize supply as conditions improve.

The statement claims that Hardware Unboxed received "incomplete information from an ASUS PR representative," however, the fact remains that the outlet was unable to secure a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GPU due to availability. Also, a quick glance at US retailer Newegg shows that the most popular GeForce RTX 5070 Ti models are currently listed as "Out of Stock," so the supply issue for this particular GeForce RTX 50 Series card is very real and happening right now.