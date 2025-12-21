RTX 5060 Ti 16GB rumored to be discontinued over GDDR7 memory chip price increases

TL;DR: NVIDIA may discontinue the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB due to rising GDDR7 memory prices, retaining only the 8GB variant. This shift aims to allocate premium memory to the RTX 5070 series, optimizing mid-range GPU supply and balancing cost pressures ahead of CES 2026.

NVIDIA could possibly discontinue the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB variant over GDDR7 memory prices, keeping the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB on the market, and pushing gamers up to the RTX 5070 instead of using the precious 16GB of GDDR7 memory on the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB model.

In a new post on the Board Channels, we're hearing that NVIDIA could put a production pause on the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB which could eventually lead to the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB being discontinued completely. This is because of a massive increase in GDDR7 memory chip prices, leading NVIDIA to change its strategy on the mid-range Blackwell GPUs.

The RTX 5060 Ti is available in both 16GB and 8GB variants, with NVIDIA to cull the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB variant over higher costs, keeping supply flowing of the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB variant instead. NVIDIA would then push gamers up to the RTX 5070 which comes in both 16GB and 12GB variants, keeping the GDDR7 memory chips from the possibly discontinued RTX 5060 Ti 16GB for its higher-end RTX 5070 graphics cards.

It was just a few days ago we reported that NVIDIA was set to cut the supply of the RTX 50 series GPUs in half in the first half of 2026, but now the latest news sees the popular RTX 5060 Ti 16GB being discontinued. However, in order for NVIDIA to keep the supply of its RTX 5070 flowing, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is reportedly getting the axe... just over a week out from CES 2026.

The post on the Board Channels explained: "due to the significant increase in memory chip prices, the RTX 5060 Ti series product strategy may be adjusted, with rumors that the 16GB model may be temporarily discontinued".

The post continues: "considering the impact of soaring memory chip prices, larger memory models are under even greater pressure, with the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB series facing the risk of being discontinued altogether. As an alternative, manufacturers may retail only the 8GB version as an entry-level option, while transferring the market positioning of the original 16GB version to the RTX 5070 series".

"This adjustment allows for flexible adjustments to the large-capacity options in the mid-range product line, addresses the slight overlap in performance between the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and 5070, leverages the higher performance of the RTX 5070 to maintain the product line's competitiveness, seeks a new balance between cost pressures and market demand, and better adapts to NVIDIA's future sales strategy".