Video Cards & GPUs

AMD RX 9070 XT could be competitive with NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU if latest rumor is on the money

Purported game benchmarks from Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong indicate that RDNA 4 might be stronger than past rumors have suggested.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD could be really taking the fight to NVIDIA with the RX 9070 XT, if spilled benchmarks from Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong prove to be genuine. They suggest Team Red's GPU might be set to rival the RTX 5070 Ti (in rasterization), and they also align with AMD's Frank Azor's claims that the capabilities of Navi 48 have been underestimated on the grapevine in the past.

AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards have been at the center of an avalanche of rumors since the RX 9070 models were revealed at CES 2025, and we've just had some fresh indications of performance.

The hype is being stoked around AMD's RX 9070 graphics cards, that's for sure, ahead of a potential launch in a couple of weeks (Image Credit: AMD)
2

Naturally, take these with a whole lot of caution - for all we know they could be somehow wrong, or fabricated - but they come from Chiphell (again), as noticed by VideoCardz (via KimiGuoLM).

In fact, the Chiphell posts in question has been removed now, but not before VideoCardz took some screenshots and reported on all the relevant details.

Interestingly, the purported benchmarks came from Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong, both games which favor NVIDIA's GPUs rather than AMD's.

We're told the RX 9070 XT - note that in the Chiphell posts it's marked as the 'XXXX XT', but it's clear enough what that must be, at least assuming all this isn't made up - is competitive with the RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card.

It pretty much equals that GPU in Cyberpunk 2077 (regarded as a showcase for NVIDIA cards) running ray tracing with no upscaling or frame generation. (VideoCardz claims it's ray tracing overdrive mode, but it seems that this isn't the case, judging from the frame rates at native 4K here - but the point is it's using ray tracing, presumably high levels).

In Black Myth: Wukong the 9070 XT is actually a bit faster than the RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the AMD next-gen GPU is shown to be pretty close to the RTX 4080 Super level (73 FPS plays 77 FPS at 1440p, and 30 FPS versus 33 FPS in 4K, not a difference you're going to notice).

That's impressive for rasterized performance, then, and in theory we could be looking at a more competitive card for overall frame rates than we thought with the RX 9070 XT (and the vanilla 9070 by extension).

More weight to Azor's assertions

Funnily enough, this is exactly what AMD's Frank Azor (gaming marketing chief) has been saying very recently - that past estimations and rumors around Navi 48 performance have underestimated the capabilities of this chip.

So, while we still need to be very careful here, this latest piece of speculation is another suggestion that what Azor recently claimed is indeed the case.

That's an exciting prospect, and we could see an RX 9070 XT that's competitive with the RTX 5070 Ti (in rasterization), perhaps, and an RX 9070 that can stand against the RTX 5070 (and has more VRAM). If so, then everything depends on the pricing relative to NVIDIA's graphics cards, and also, to a lesser extent, how FSR 4 pans out against DLSS 4.

Pricing rumors have suggested the RX 9070 XT could debut at as low as $479, but if this latest performance hint is true, the GPU will likely pitch up at a higher level than that. We could get an official launch of these RDNA 4 graphics cards in a couple of weeks, too.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, amd.com, asrock.com

Tech Reporter



Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

