Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 50 Series announced, flagship RTX 5090 $1999, incredible RTX AI rendering

GeForce RTX 50 Series announced with the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and flagship GeForce RTX 5090. Availability starting this month.

Senior Editor
Published
Updated
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025, featuring the RTX 5090 with a 2X performance boost over the RTX 40 Series, priced at $1999. The series includes the RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, and 5080, with prices starting at $549. Powered by Blackwell, it introduces AI features like Neural Shaders and DLSS 4. Availability begins January 2025.

NVIDIA has formally announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series, powered by Blackwell and incredible new AI rendering features like Neural Shaders and DLSS 4. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090, presented by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2025 in sleek, cutting-edge Founders Edition form, delivers a 2X performance increase over the RTX 40 Series and will ship with an MSRP of $1999.

NVIDIA announced four GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025, and we were there in person (alongside many thousands). The GeForce RTX 5070 will be priced at $549 and is set to deliver GeForce RTX 4090 levels of performance. Incredible! The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will be priced at $749 (cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's $799 price point).

Finally, there's the GeForce RTX 5080 priced at $999 - half the cost of the GeForce RTX 5090. Here are images of all four (it looks like there won't be a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Founder Edition coming). NVIDIA has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will launch on January 30, 2025. The GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are launching in February 2025.

GeForce RTX 5070 ($549)

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ($749)

GeForce RTX 5080 ($749)

GeForce RTX 5090 ($1999)

The GeForce RTX 5090 is an AI beast; it features 92 billion transistors and can deliver 3352 TOPS of AI performance. All of this AI power is being put to good use as DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation now generates up to three frames per rendered frame.

"Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers, and creatives," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Fusing AI-driven neural rendering and ray tracing, Blackwell is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago."

With the RTX 50 Series, NVIDIA also introduces RTX Neural Shaders, which will unlock "film-quality materials, lighting, and more in real-time." This includes RTX Neural Faces and RTX Mega Geometry, enabling 100X more ray-traced triangles in a scene. NVIDIA showcased a stunning demonstration of this during its keynote, and as we're at CES, stay tuned for hands-on, in-depth coverage on all things GeForce RTX 50 Series, DLSS 4, RTX Neural Shaders, and more.

