Video Cards & GPUs

COLORFUL and iGame's GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up is full of new and updated designs

COLORFUL has announced its new line-up of GeForce RTX 5080 Series graphics cards, led by the flagship iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Vulcan.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: COLORFUL has announced the iGame GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, featuring updated designs for the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 across Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, and Ultra W models. The flagship RTX 5080 Vulcan OC includes customizable RGB lighting and a Smart LCD screen. The Neptune OC offers a liquid-cooled design, while the Advanced series features a modern look with the Infinite Mobius Strip design.

COLORFUL's iGame GeForce RTX 50 Series of graphics cards has been announced. It includes familiar names with updated and new designs for the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 for its Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, and Ultra W models. As a Chinese company, there aren't any GeForce RTX 5090 models.

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Vulcan OC
5

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Vulcan OC

The flagship model is the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Vulcan OC, which has a metal top cover, frame, and backplate for structural integrity. The GPU also has RGB lighting on the top, rear, and backplate, and it will ship with a magnetic ARGB module for those who love to customize the RGB in their setup.

The Vulcan also features the latest version of the iGame Smart LCD screen, which is fully customizable via the iGame Center app. The Vulcan series will include the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 models at launch.

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Neptune OC
5

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Neptune OC

Next is the liquid-cooled iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Neptune OC, which sees the return of the company's stunning Neptune design. Here, the waterblock and GPU feature what the company calls 'Blue Ice Crystals', and RGB flourishes to the beautiful sci-fi metallic look. And being only two slots thick and the radiator's daisy-chained fans, it's perfect for enthusiasts who want a more minimal look.

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Advanced
5

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Advanced

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Advanced GPU sees the Advanced line-up get a makeover for a more modern look, which the company calls the Infinite Mobius Strip design. It also has a translucent black finish and fans featuring red metallic frames. Naturally, there's RGB lighting, too. At launch, the Advanced series will include the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 models.

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Ultra W
5

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Ultra W

Last but certainly not least is the COLORFUL iGame Ultra W series, which features a new, vibrant design inspired by street art and hip-hop. This is for those who want something vibrant and colorful. The latest design also includes an improved cooling system with alternate spinning fans. At launch, the Ultra W series will include RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 models.

