Video Cards & GPUs

MSI teases GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING GPU with five fans at CES 2025

We could be seeing the return of MSI's GeForce RTX LIGHTNING series, with two GeForce RTX 5090 models on the way. And one of them features five fans.

MSI teases GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING GPU with five fans at CES 2025
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI announced its GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025, including two Special Edition RTX 5090 cards. The air-cooled LIGHTNING model features a unique cooling system with five STORMFORCE fans, while the LIQUID LIGHTNING model includes advanced liquid cooling for overclocking. Release is expected around Computex 2025.

MSI has not only revealed its big launch day line-up of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at CES 2025, but it's also teasing a pair of exclusive Special Edition GeForce RTX 5090 cards currently in development.

MSI teasing new custom 'Special Edition' GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs at CES 2025.
2

MSI teasing new custom 'Special Edition' GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs at CES 2025.

As you can see in the logo, the lightning bolt hints at the return of the LIGHTNING naming, which was last seen in the GeForce RTX 20 Series era. The air-cooled MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING is set to feature five of the company's new STORMFORCE fans with FiveFrozr Technology - yes, you read that correctly, five. Three on the front, two on the back.

This one features a brand-new, never-before-seen cooling system, which could be based on NVIDIA's custom PCB design for its Founders Edition model. At CES 2025, we were told that MSI's engineering team was creating a custom PCB for these new LIGHTNING GPUs.

The second model teased should be called the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIQUID LIGHTNING because it features a "next-generation liquid cooling solution featuring dual 120mm radiators and advanced dual airflow channels" in a fully closed shroud. This one will be built for memory tuning and overclocking.

There's no word on when these new models will hit the market; we'd probably guess sometime around Computex 2025. In the meantime, MSI has plenty of launch-day GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs coming on day one, as you can see below.

