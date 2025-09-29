GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU prices finally hit MSRP and below in the US

GPU prices are dropping and it's now easy to find GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5080 models at or below MSRP.

In recent times, the idea of a new GPU being available for its launch MSRP (the recommended price point set by companies like NVIDIA or AMD) has become something of a myth for most people. With the launch of the new GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 9000 Series earlier this year, although some MSRP models have been available, picking up a brand-new GPU for less than a 10 to 30% markup over the suggested retail price has been challenging.

As we head toward the holiday season, it's now possible to pick up a brand-new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card at or even below the MSRP price point. These price drops aren't limited to selected models either, as you can easily find GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, and even RTX 5080 graphics cards for a decent price. At a time when the cost of all PC, console, and gaming hardware is on the rise due to the current economic climate and AI boom, this is both surprising and welcome.

Examining retailers like Newegg and Amazon, let's take a look at some of the GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards currently available at a price point that better reflects the launch-day MSRP, starting with the GeForce RTX 5060.

Yes, there are now several GeForce RTX 5060 8GB graphics cards available for sale at the $299.99 MSRP price point. There's the ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB (Newegg) and the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5060 8GB (Newegg) available for $299.99. The GIGABYTE WINDFORCE GeForce RTX 5060 8GB (available on Newegg and Amazon) is priced at $298.99.

Looking at the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU, several options are available for purchase at the $429.99 MSRP. There's the PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti OC Dual Fan model available at Newegg and Amazon, as well as the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Twin Edge OC model, which is currently discounted from $489.99 to $429.99 at Amazon.

For the popular GeForce RTX 5070 12GB graphics cards, you've also got various models now priced at $549.99 or below. One of the best GPU deals available at the moment is on offer at Newegg, with the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge OC model priced at $529.99 (with a $20 discount applied using a promo code). Elsewhere, you can find the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 2X 12GB GPU available for $549.99 at Newegg and Amazon, alongside the ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GPU for $549.99 at Newegg and Amazon.

The discounts also apply to higher-end models, such as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080, which have been harder to find at price points close to the MSRP. For those seeking enthusiast-class performance, the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB is available for $749.99 at Newegg. Likewise, the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE GeForce RTX 5080 16GB is available for $999.99 at Newegg.

These are just a small sample of the current GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU deals that are seeing across-the-board price drops. You can find similar deals at other retailers, such as Microcenter, Best Buy, and others. Interestingly, while GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU prices are now dropping to MSRP levels, AMD's flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT is still being sold for around $699, or $100 above the $599 MSRP.