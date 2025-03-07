Radeon RX 9070 XT OC model pricing hits $850, 40% higher than AMD's MSRP

TL;DR: AMD's RDNA 4 launch is successful, offering significant ray-tracing improvements and a competitive AI-powered FSR 4. The Radeon RX 9070 XT is priced at $599, undercutting NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti. However, premium models exceed MSRP, eroding value. Temporary rebates may affect future pricing, with tariffs potentially increasing costs. AMD's RDNA 4 launch is successful, offering significant ray-tracing improvements and a competitive AI-powered FSR 4. The Radeon RX 9070 XT is priced at $599, undercutting NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti. However, premium models exceed MSRP, eroding value. Temporary rebates may affect future pricing, with tariffs potentially increasing costs.

By all accounts, AMD's RDNA 4 launch has been a success, from our review of the AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE to reviews from other outlets, the reaction from the PC gaming community, and day one sales. AMD's new RDNA 4 architecture delivers a massive boost to ray-tracing performance. The new AI-powered FSR 4 (exclusive to the latest GPUs) finally offers a worthy DLSS competitor.

Most Radeon RX 9070 XT models are sold with a 25% premium over the $599 MSRP.

Like others, we found the Radeon RX 9070 XT's performance slightly below the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. The real kicker is that AMD's MSRP of $599 for the Radeon RX 9070 XT is significantly lower than NVIDIA's MSRP of $749 for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. This aggressive pricing makes the Radeon RX 9070 XT the best 'bang for your buck' mid-range or enthusiast-level GPU release in a long time. That is, if you can find one for this price.

As we've seen with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, premium and overclocked Radeon RX 9070 XT cards are sold for significantly more than $599. The AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE we reviewed carries a price tag of $759.99, a 27% increase over the MSRP. AMD supplied this model for review, and this pricing was not communicated to us before the launch. It gets worse, the XFX Mercury AMD Radeon RX 9070XT OC carries a price tag of $849.99 - a whopping 42% increase over the MSRP.

Pricing like this essentially erodes much of the Radeon RX 9070 XT's value, especially when an MSRP GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (and a few exist) is faster and has the advantage in features and performance thanks to DLSS 4. Granted, many GeForce RTX 5070 Ti models are selling for around $900 or more, which means these premium Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs are following the same pricing playbook as the GeForce RTX 50 Series.

The good news is that some Radeon RX 9070 XT cards are being sold for $599.99 - the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT, ASRock Steel Legend Radeon RX 9070 XT, PowerColor Reaper Radeon RX 9070 XT, and GIGABYTE Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT. However, once you go beyond these handful of models, the price shoots up to $720, $750, $780, and over $800.

Reports from retail sources say AMD's $599 pricing is temporary and only due to a rebate, which means retail stores are selling these cards for below what they paid. This adds weight to the rumor that AMD's $599 price point was decided at the last minute and that the price was meant to be $699. The genuine concern, for those waiting for MSRP models to be restocked, is that pricing will increase - and $599 will become a myth. AMD's Frank Azor has taken to social media to confirm "MSRP pricing (excluding region specific tariffs and/or taxes) will continue to be encouraged beyond today so don't despair."

This is fantastic to hear, but it also means Trump tariffs could increase pricing for all GPUs, regardless, and that's something outside of AMD's or NVIDIA's control unless they decide to reduce their margins.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that this article has focused on the US market, as pricing for RDNA 4 in regions like Europe and Australia has presented a different story altogether - with the Radeon RX 9000 Series sitting very close to their GeForce RTX equivalents.