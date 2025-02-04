Nintendo reveals plan to tackle Nintendo Switch 2 scalpers and resellers

When Nintendo releases the successor to the Nintendo Switch, opportunist people/bots will undoubtedly be ready to buy and then resell the new console.

Ahead of announcing the official release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has revealed it's currently preparing countermeasures against scalpers.

The news comes from Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, who spoke to Japanese News outlet Nikkei and said the company has learned valuable lessons from the release of the Nintendo Switch and, behind the scenes, Nintendo is implementing countermeasures to mitigate rampant re-selling of the new console when it debuts.

Furukawa stated back in July 2024, during a Q&A with investors, Nintendo struggled to produce a sufficient number of Nintendo Switch hardware due to a shortage of semiconductor parts, "but this situation has now been resolved" and that the same problem won't present itself with the Nintendo Switch 2.

"We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers). We will prepare enough products to meet the demand," said Furukawa

Nintendo echoed the same sentiment in its recent statement to Nikkei, where Furukawa said the company will be producing enough Nintendo Switch 2 units that a reseller market shouldn't rear its head as the supply for the successor console should meet the demand. While Nintendo's plan is, in theory, sound, it hinges on retailers maintaining a steady supply of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, which means retailers must regulate the number of online sales they undertake along with stock destined for store shelves.

This means Nintendo will need to work closely with online retailers, who will undoubtedly be battling bots designed to checkout with as many units as possible, and brick-and-mortar stores, who will need a steady supply of units to keep consoles on shelves.