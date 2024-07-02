Nintendo has a plan to stop people making money off the Nintendo Switch 2 release

Nintendo knows how popular its next-generation console, presumably the Switch 2, will be, and it has a plan to stop scalpers from making money.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

Nintendo is currently preparing to unveil its long-anticipated next-generation console, which has presumably been placeholder-named the Nintendo Switch 2, especially considering the incredible popularity of the original Switch (about to beat PS2 unit sales in the US).

A Nintendo Switch
Open Gallery 2

A Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch was released back in 2017 and was met with quite a lot of demand despite the console releasing with a bunch of Wii U games ported over and only a few first-party titles. However, the sluggishness of Switch sales could at least in part be attributed to the chip shortage that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This debacle resulted in many Nintendo Switch consoles appearing in reseller markets at exorbitant prices.

That apparently isn't going to happen with Nintendo's next console, or at least Nintendo will have a plan in place to mitigate the likelihood of it occurring. During a Q&A with investors, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was asked if Nintendo has a plan to avoid resellers with the coming launch of the new console. Furukawa responded by simply saying Nintendo will already have enough units of its next-generation console at launch and that we shouldn't see a reseller market like we did with the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

"As a measure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number of units to meet customer demand, and this approach has not changed since last year," Furukawa said. "In addition, we are considering whether we can take any measures within the scope of legal restrictions, taking into account circumstances of each region."

The Nintendo president pointed to the semiconductor shortage as the reason Nintendo was unable to produce a sufficient number of Switch units, which drove up the price of the console on the reseller market.

"Last year and the year before, we were unable to produce a sufficient amount of Nintendo Switch hardware due to a shortage of semiconductor parts, but this situation has now been resolved. We do not believe that the shortage of parts will have a significant impact on production of the successor model at this time," said Furukawa

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/2/2024 at 5:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnet.com, ign.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags