Nintendo has a plan to stop people making money off the Nintendo Switch 2 release

Nintendo knows how popular its next-generation console, presumably the Switch 2, will be, and it has a plan to stop scalpers from making money.

Nintendo is currently preparing to unveil its long-anticipated next-generation console, which has presumably been placeholder-named the Nintendo Switch 2, especially considering the incredible popularity of the original Switch (about to beat PS2 unit sales in the US).

The Nintendo Switch was released back in 2017 and was met with quite a lot of demand despite the console releasing with a bunch of Wii U games ported over and only a few first-party titles. However, the sluggishness of Switch sales could at least in part be attributed to the chip shortage that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This debacle resulted in many Nintendo Switch consoles appearing in reseller markets at exorbitant prices.

That apparently isn't going to happen with Nintendo's next console, or at least Nintendo will have a plan in place to mitigate the likelihood of it occurring. During a Q&A with investors, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was asked if Nintendo has a plan to avoid resellers with the coming launch of the new console. Furukawa responded by simply saying Nintendo will already have enough units of its next-generation console at launch and that we shouldn't see a reseller market like we did with the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

"As a measure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number of units to meet customer demand, and this approach has not changed since last year," Furukawa said. "In addition, we are considering whether we can take any measures within the scope of legal restrictions, taking into account circumstances of each region."

The Nintendo president pointed to the semiconductor shortage as the reason Nintendo was unable to produce a sufficient number of Switch units, which drove up the price of the console on the reseller market.