All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Nintendo confirms date for an official 'closer look' at the Switch 2

Nintendo has confirmed when it will reveal more details on the Nintendo Switch 2, which will be in an event dedicated to the upcoming console.

Nintendo confirms date for an official 'closer look' at the Switch 2
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo confirms when it will reveal more details about the Nintendo Switch 2 during a dedicated Direct event.

Nintendo has announced when it will finally satisfy hungry fans with delicious details on the Nintendo Switch 2 -- and it's right around the corner.

Nintendo has taken to its website and social channels to confirm it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct on April 2nd dedicated to showcasing the Nintendo Switch 2. The event will give viewers a "closer look" at the upcoming console, which will presumably be the unveiling of its all its features, how it differentiates itself from the original Nintendo Switch, and (hopefully) a price. It was only recently that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa spoke to investors about the price of the Switch 2, along with the expected unit shortages.

Furukawa said Nintendo has learned from the problems the company faced with the original Nintendo Switch and plans on combating scalpers and the reseller market by simply meeting the demand for the new console with an abundance of units. The upcoming Nintendo Direct is part of Nintendo's production plan as it intends to gauge the demand for the new console after the Direct is concluded. But Furukawa admits, "it will not be easy to rapidly increase production capacity."

Nintendo confirms date for an official 'closer look' at the Switch 2 6165169
2

For this reason, Nintendo is "taking risks and proceeding with production so that we can meet as much demand as possible," according to Furukawa

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$279.99 USD
$286.75 USD $291 USD
Buy
$399.94 CAD
$399.94 CAD $384 CAD
Buy
£392.91
£444.30 £437.36
Buy
$279.99 USD
$286.75 USD $291 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/6/2025 at 9:44 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles