Nintendo confirms date for an official 'closer look' at the Switch 2

Nintendo has confirmed when it will reveal more details on the Nintendo Switch 2, which will be in an event dedicated to the upcoming console.

Nintendo has announced when it will finally satisfy hungry fans with delicious details on the Nintendo Switch 2 -- and it's right around the corner.

Nintendo has taken to its website and social channels to confirm it will be hosting a Nintendo Direct on April 2nd dedicated to showcasing the Nintendo Switch 2. The event will give viewers a "closer look" at the upcoming console, which will presumably be the unveiling of its all its features, how it differentiates itself from the original Nintendo Switch, and (hopefully) a price. It was only recently that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa spoke to investors about the price of the Switch 2, along with the expected unit shortages.

Furukawa said Nintendo has learned from the problems the company faced with the original Nintendo Switch and plans on combating scalpers and the reseller market by simply meeting the demand for the new console with an abundance of units. The upcoming Nintendo Direct is part of Nintendo's production plan as it intends to gauge the demand for the new console after the Direct is concluded. But Furukawa admits, "it will not be easy to rapidly increase production capacity."

For this reason, Nintendo is "taking risks and proceeding with production so that we can meet as much demand as possible," according to Furukawa