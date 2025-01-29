All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms Xbox games will be on the Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer teased the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature many Xbox games, presumably more than what's already available on the Switch.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer hinted that the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will include a broader selection of Xbox games compared to the current offerings on the Switch.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has revealed during a recent podcast that gamers can expect Xbox titles making their way over to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Spencer appeared on the latest episode of Gamertag Radio, where he spoke with Danny Peña and Parris Lilly about several topics, and one hot topic that was brought up was the Nintendo Switch 2. Spencer was asked about his reaction to Nintendo's latest console unveiling, where he said that he's excited the successor to the Nintendo Switch will feature a bigger screen and that Xbox is "really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have."

The Microsoft Gaming CEO goes on to applaud the efforts made by the Nintendo team in creating a new device category following the immense success of the Nintendo Switch. Moreover, Spencer touches on Xbox's long-time stance of having their titles on as many screens as possible, and not just the Xbox platform.

2

Xbox has already tested this out with titles such as Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded coming to the PS5, and Pentiment and Grounded also coming to the Nintendo Switch. With the increase in computational headroom we are expecting with the Nintendo Switch 2, we can also expect more Xbox games coming to Nintendo's new platform.

Notably, industry insiders are already swirling rumors that six staple Xbox games are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and that list can be found below.

Rumored Microsoft Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Diablo 4
  • A Call of Duty game
  • Fallout 4
  • Starfield
Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

