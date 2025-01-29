Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms Xbox games will be on the Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer teased the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature many Xbox games, presumably more than what's already available on the Switch.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has revealed during a recent podcast that gamers can expect Xbox titles making their way over to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Spencer appeared on the latest episode of Gamertag Radio, where he spoke with Danny Peña and Parris Lilly about several topics, and one hot topic that was brought up was the Nintendo Switch 2. Spencer was asked about his reaction to Nintendo's latest console unveiling, where he said that he's excited the successor to the Nintendo Switch will feature a bigger screen and that Xbox is "really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have."

The Microsoft Gaming CEO goes on to applaud the efforts made by the Nintendo team in creating a new device category following the immense success of the Nintendo Switch. Moreover, Spencer touches on Xbox's long-time stance of having their titles on as many screens as possible, and not just the Xbox platform.

Xbox has already tested this out with titles such as Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded coming to the PS5, and Pentiment and Grounded also coming to the Nintendo Switch. With the increase in computational headroom we are expecting with the Nintendo Switch 2, we can also expect more Xbox games coming to Nintendo's new platform.

Notably, industry insiders are already swirling rumors that six staple Xbox games are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and that list can be found below.

Rumored Microsoft Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2