Nintendo rumor reveals Switch 2 price and design will be like Nintendo DS

A new week means a new Nintendo rumor, or at least that is what it feels like if you have been following along with the news trail created by the rumblings of Nintendo's mysterious next-generation console.

Unfortunately for Nintendo fans, that news trail has been stretching since 2017, when the original Nintendo Switch was released. Fortunately for Nintendo, this gap between consoles is a testament to the Switch's popularity and success, which has ultimately led to the production of a string of rumors about a successor. Previous rumors suggested the Switch 2 was going to be a much more beefier version of the original Switch, with additional performance being added via the dock and the inclusion of NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology.

Other rumors corroborated this performance estimation for the Switch successor and stated the Switch 2's performance would just fall short of the Valve Steam Deck. Now, a new report from Taiwan Economic Daily News reveals Nintendo has moved up the reveal for the Nintendo Switch 2 to respond to Sony's recent unveiling of the PlayStation 5 Pro. According to the publication, an announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected before the end of the year.

As for the new console, the publication writes it will feature a "dual-screen design," an increased battery capacity, increased processing power, and AI capabilities. Presumably, the AI the publication is referencing is NVIDIA's DLSS. Moreover, the publication states the Nintendo Switch 2 will be priced at $399, which is $100 more than the original Nintendo Switch's retail price of $299 and $50 more than the Nintendo Switch OLED's price of $349.

It should be noted the above information should definitely be taken with a grain of salt as Nintendo stated previously in its financial report that it wasn't making an announcement regarding its next-generation console until next year. Moreover, Nintendo hasn't officially revealed anything specific about what is presumably going to be called the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the only official pieces of information regarding the Switch successor is the company is planning for a release sometime early next year, possibly around March.

The good news is that Nintendo already has a plan in place to stop people from making money from the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, and its strategy is to have a massive stockpile of the next-generation console. During a Q&A with investors, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was asked how Nintendo plans to mitigate resellers of the new console. Furukawa replied by saying Nintendo believes a measure against resale is "to produce a sufficient number of units to meet customer demand," and that Nintendo will take this approach with the launch of the Switch 2.